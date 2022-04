Corvids are not only incredibly intelligent birds, but they even show fascinating behaviour when one of the pack dies. Corvids, such as crows, rooks and ravens, are some of the smartest animals out there. They can learn to make new sounds, they can cooperate and even use tools. But as Dr Kaeli Swift tells Alice Lipscombe-Southwell, they also have some intriguing rituals when it comes to their dead… and could even be capable of feeling empathy.

ANIMALS ・ 16 HOURS AGO