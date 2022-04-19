ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

The 12 Most Anticipated New Cruise Ships in 2022

By Gwen Pratesi
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few years, an impressive lineup of new cruise ships have debuted. These first-in-class vessels feature high-tech, innovative designs and all-new onboard activities. And while some major cruise lines are going bigger than ever before, other companies have designed smaller vessels that offer guests a more personalized, elevated...

travel.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheStreet

When Will Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian End Vaccine Mandate?

Vacation cruising has nearly returned to normal. Passengers no longer have to wear masks onboard while they are indoors, and while capacities have not returned to 100%, they're approaching that number on some cruises. In addition, traditional and popular amenities have returned, including the self-serve buffet -- something that many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adding Solo Oceanview Cabins on All Cruise Ships

A cruise line has announced that they will be adding oceanview solo cabins on all of their cruise ship this year. Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding 14 solo cabins on each of their four cruise ships. The 14 Solo Oceanview Staterooms will debut aboard Regatta on September 25, 2022; Nautica on September 26, 2022; and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shows Off Its New Private Island

Cruise line private islands generally just offer a beach, maybe a few beach activities, perhaps a kiddie play area, various bars, and a BBQ-style lunch. That's what Carnival Cruises Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report offer.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Has an Interesting New Celebrity Partner

Celebrity cruises are nothing new, and neither is Celebrity Cruises. If you’re confused, that’s completely understandable. We’ll clear it up. A celebrity cruise is any cruise ship that is oriented around a well-known figure or musical artist. It’s a chance for their fans to gather as community, mingle, meet new friends, maybe meet one of their favorite personalities or comedians, and maybe watch some musical performances.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emeril
cruisefever.net

Princess Cruises Rolling Out “Deal or No Deal” on All Cruise Ships

When Princess Cruises’ newest ship debuts this weekend, it will have the popular TV game show “Deal or No Deal” on board. Discovery Princess, Princess Cruises’ fifth and final Royal class cruise ship, will sail her maiden voyage on March 27, 2022 out of Los Angeles. Passengers will be able to play “Deal or No Deal” with the chance to win a free cruise or up to $1,000.
cruisehive.com

Are Four Major Cruise Lines in Trouble After Sailing to Cuba?

What seemed like a significant moneymaker back in 2015 could be a very costly exercise for major cruise companies such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and MSC Cruises. A controversial ruling from a Miami federal judge stated that the cruise companies engaged in “prohibited tourism”...
MIAMI, FL
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Reminds Guests to Claim FCC and Onboard Credit Offers

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to travel partners and impacted guests with a reminder to redeem their Future Cruise Credit (FCC) and “Enhanced Value” onboard credit offers associated with cruises canceled during the industry shutdown before the March 31 deadline. Guests have until May 20, 2022, to redeem these offers on new reservations, but the new cruises must be booked by March 31, 2022.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#Princess Cruises#Norwegian Cruise#Vehicles#U S News#Msc World Europa#Msc Cruises#Msc Seashore
cruisefever.net

Princess Cruises Offering Up to 40% Off Sailings to Alaska

Princess Cruises is offering special cruise deals on sailings to Alaska this year that include up to 40% off cruises and cruisetours. Princess Cruises has won numerous awards as the best cruise line sailing to Alaska and their “Summer on Sale” has cruises to the 49th state up to 40% off through May 3, 2022.
bloomberglaw.com

Judge Rejects Cruise Lines’ Claims of Lawful Travel to Cuba

Four major cruise lines “committed trafficking acts” when they carried passengers to Havana and used port facilities that had been confiscated by Fidel Castro’s government in 1960, a federal judge in Miami has ruled. Cruises to Cuba between 2015 and 2019 operated by Carnival Corp., Norwegian Cruise...
MIAMI, FL
TheStreet

What It's Like on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas (April 2022)

Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report returned to service from the United States on July 2, 2021, with Freedom of the Seas sailing out of Miami. It was a celebratory trip, but with under 1,000 people on board and social distancing in place indoors as well as a mix of masked and unmasked venues, it was also clearly not normal.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pixar
CBS LA

"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID

A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19. "We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room. Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them. "I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake." She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse. Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement: "Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team." Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19. 
MURRIETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy