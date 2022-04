It seems like everyone you know used the pandemic to change up something in their lives. Some baked sourdough, others changed careers. Erick the Architect released an EP, “Future Proof,” but he also picked up a hobby that had fallen to the wayside: drawing. Before moving to LA to be a full time musician and before he started Flatbush Zombies, Erick was studying drawing in school. “Music is the thing that most people know me for,” he said on a phone call, “I didn’t ever highlight my art or design. So I took the opportunity to collaborate, to combine that with singing, and that became something that I did almost every day because there was no outside.”

