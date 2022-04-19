ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

Hinesville man gets over 9 years in prison on cocaine charge

By Molly Curley
 1 day ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville man previously convicted of drug felonies will spend over nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced 39-year-old Rae Winn-Young to 110 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for cocaine possession with intent to distribute.

“Repeat felons like Rae Winn-Young are example of the small number of criminals who commit a disproportionate number of crimes in our communities,” stated U.S. Attorney David Estes, of the Southern District of Georgia. “Our office is committed to identifying these offenders and holding them accountable as we work to make our communities safer.”

According Estes’ office, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Winn-Young back in 2018. The Hinesville Police Department later joined the drug investigation and in 2019, searched Winn-Young’s home, seizing large amounts of drugs, cash and stolen firearms.

He was later indicted on federal drug trafficking charges and still faces state charges, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Winn-Young has multiple prior felony convictions, according to Estes, for illegal drug possession or sale.

