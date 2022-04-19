ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Police: Former homicide suspect kidnapped woman and kids

By Jeff Wiehe
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The children knew not to open the door when their father came around.

But he had a history of forcing his way inside. Plus, he had already been calling his children’s mother for hours – calls which she ignored – and then there he was, outside the house knocking.

So a woman helping watch the kids while their mother relaxed finally went to the door to see if she could make him go away.

She barely had the door open when he barged in, grabbed the mother of his children and forced her and two of his kids into a vehicle outside, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJprt_0fDqRJYJ00
Holliness

Fort Wayne Police arrested 30-year-old Darrius L. Holliness shortly thereafter on various charges of kidnapping, invasion of privacy and possession of cocaine.

It’s the latest arrest in Holliness’s long history with the criminal justice system, which includes a domestic battery conviction and multiple instances where he ignored protective orders designed to keep him away from the woman he’s now accused of kidnapping.

He was also once accused in the shooting death of another man, though prosecutors ultimately dropped a murder charge they levied against him.

Police were called to a southwest side home last Tuesday, April 12, in reference to the kidnapping, according to court documents.

There, a woman told police Holliness had kidnapped her sister – the mother of Holliness’s children – and two of the six kids who were watching television in the living room at the time.

The woman told police Holliness had grabbed her sister by the arm and dragged her out of the home by the back of her neck, according to court documents. He then came back and took two of the young children, whose ages were not given.

When interviewed later by police, the mother of Holliness’s children said he had a gun on him at the time, though it’s unclear whether he ever brandished it during the incident.

She also said Holliness caused her pain and took her cell phone away when she tried to call for help while inside the vehicle.

The other children in the home largely corroborated what happened inside the home, noting to detectives they were always told not to answer the door when their father came around, according to court documents.

Holliness eventually saw a large police presence in the neighborhood and let the woman and children out of the vehicle off the side of the street. Officers caught up to him at a home in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail and arrested him.

Officers also found him with about four grams of cocaine, according to court documents.

They booked him into Allen County Lockup on a slew of charges which included:

  • Kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon
  • Kidnapping with bodily injury
  • Two counts of kidnapping where the victim is less than 14 years of age
  • Three counts of kidnapping when using a vehicle
  • Domestic battery with a previous domestic battery conviction
  • Domestic battery where victim has a no-contact order
  • Domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old
  • Invasion of privacy with a previous invasion of privacy conviction
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Interference with the reporting of a crime

He’s currently being held on $90,000 bond.

Holliness was convicted of battering the woman he is accused of kidnapping back in 2013 and faced charges of invasion of privacy during the ensuing years for violating no-contact orders she had against him.

He received more jail time in 2018 after being convicted of using a vehicle to resist arrest and possessing cocaine.

Holliness then made local headlines in 2020 when police arrested him in connection to an East Lewis Street shooting which left 29-year-old Frederick D. Sanders dead and two others injured that summer.

Initially charged with murder and criminal recklessness, prosecutors roughly eight dropped those charges roughly eight months later. At the time, they said the case was too difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

