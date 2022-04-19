ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsmouth, NE

M.U.D and Plattsmouth exploring service connection designs

By Zoey Muessel
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.) and the City of Plattsmouth announced an agreement Tuesday that would explore plans for a potential water service connection between M.U.D.’s system and Plattsmouth’s distribution system.

According to a press release, as part of the agreement, M.U.D. and Plattsmouth with their consulting engineer will coordinate as needed during the design process.

Plattsmouth’s water treatment facility was impaired during the historic 2019 flooding.

Plattsmouth has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on flood recovery projects and securing a suitable source of drinking water is one of those key recovery projects.

