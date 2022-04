On Tuesday, the NCAA had an update on the violations that occurred on Ohio State’s fencing, women’s golf and women’s basketball teams. Most of the violations occurred in the fencing program for the Buckeyes. Per the NCAA, the former head coach for Ohio State’s fencing team arranged and directed other coaches to provide more than $6,000 in recruiting inducements to three prospects. Additionally, the head coach provided 18 student-athletes with more than $8,000 in impermissible benefits in the form of “free access to his local sports club.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO