Poplarville, MS

No. 10 Pearl River’s Brinson Anne Rogers earns fifth MACCC hono

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePOPLARVILLE, Miss. — For the fifth time during the 2021-22 campaign, No. 10 Pearl River’s Brinson Anne Rogers (Statesboro, Ga.) has been named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Pitcher of the Week. The award also marks the fourth consecutive honor that the right-hander has received. Rogers...

www.picayuneitem.com

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pearl River County EMA discusses what to expect

Learning the business of medical marijuana and possibly owning a dispensary was why some area residents turned out to a unique seminar in Gulfport Tuesday. Training starts April 11th. The state requires all workers to train at least four hours. Traveling Vietnam War memorial arrives to Coastal Mississippi. Updated: 5...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

USM records, personal bests logged by track teams

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi track and field team saw two school records fall and multiple personal bests posted at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, Calif., and War Eagle Invitational in Auburn, Ala., over the weekend. “We had a number of season and lifetime best...
HATTIESBURG, MS
KPEL 96.5

UL Baseball Falls To LSU In The Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

UL Baseball faced LSU Tuesday night in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic. The Cajuns came up short in Baton Rouge losing to the Tigers 4-8 In the early stages of the game, the Cajuns were able to keep up with LSU's batting. As Carson Roccaforte and Conor Kimple, both hit home runs early to keep the Cajuns within striking range. However, LSU got to work in the 4th and 5th innings, taking an 8-2 lead by the end of the 5th. In the 7th Max Marusak hit a single that batted in 2 runners; however, it wasn't enough to defeat LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

No. 21 LSU Softball downs McNeese, 7-1

LAKE CHARLES, La. – No. 21 LSU (28-16) cruised to a 7-1 victory over McNeese State (26-17) Tuesday night at Cowgirl Diamond. LSU used a four-run fifth inning to extend its lead late and increase its winning streak to four games as they head back into SEC play. Sophomore Taylor Pleasants led the LSU offense with […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Courier

Houma area high school softball top 5 teams for week of April 18

Here are the top five LHSAA high school softball teams in the Houma area entering the week of April 18. 1. Houma Christian School (24-3). No. 3-seed Houma Christian received a first-round bye in the Division III state playoffs. They host the No. 6 Northlake Christian/No. 11 Lafayette Christian winner in the quarterfinals later this week. Alyssa Cadwell had nine strikeouts in 6-2 win over South Lafourche in the season finale. Last week: No. 1.
HOUMA, LA
Anne Rogers

