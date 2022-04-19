No. 10 Pearl River’s Brinson Anne Rogers earns fifth MACCC hono

UL Baseball faced LSU Tuesday night in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic. The Cajuns came up short in Baton Rouge losing to the Tigers 4-8 In the early stages of the game, the Cajuns were able to keep up with LSU's batting. As Carson Roccaforte and Conor Kimple, both hit home runs early to keep the Cajuns within striking range. However, LSU got to work in the 4th and 5th innings, taking an 8-2 lead by the end of the 5th. In the 7th Max Marusak hit a single that batted in 2 runners; however, it wasn't enough to defeat LSU.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO