ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines County, IA

1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 34

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vGcn_0fDqQV0Q00

Des Moines County, IOWA – Iowa State Patrol officials said the fatal accident occurred right before 9 p.m. Monday night.

It happened on Highway 34.

Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding troopers discovered that the 24-year-old driver of Ford Escape was driving east on Highway 34 when the 18-year-old pedestrian ran in front of the vehicle and was struck.

Troopers said the unidentified pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

New London woman dies after accident

Lee County, IA- A New London woman has died following a single-vehicle accident Friday, April 15th. The Pen City Current reports that Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near highway 2 and West Point road at 5:11 PM Friday. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle stuck...
NEW LONDON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Des Moines County, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Des Moines County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
KBUR

One person air-lifted after single vehicle accident

Gulfport, Ill.- One person was airlifted following a single-vehicle accident Tuesday, in Gulfport. According to a news release, at 4:28 PM Tuesday, April 12th, The Burlington Fire Department was called to Gulfport for a motor vehicle accident with two people trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters arrived 3 minutes later and...
BURLINGTON, IA
WHO 13

Crash report: Iowa 18-year-old dies after being hit by SUV

DANVILLE, Iowa – One person is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night in southeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 8:55 p.m. in the small town of Danville, northwest of Burlington. The report said an SUV driven by 24-year-old Kaitlyn Boyer, of Weldon, […]
DANVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Ford
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies after crash with truck hauling shed

RIVERSIDE, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is dead after crashing into truck that was hauling a shed. The crash was reported Friday morning, south of Iowa City on Iowa Highway 22 in Riverside. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Madhu Niraula crossed the center line with his vehicle...
RIVERSIDE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
Bossip

So Sad: 21-Year-Old Who Tweeted About Being ‘Best Drunk Driver Ever’ Charged With Killing 3 In DWI Crash

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was arrested after allegedly mowing down two state troopers, Branden Sisca, 29, and Martin Mack III, 33, along with pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, Monday night in Philadelphia as they walked on the shoulder of I-95, CBS 3 reported. Sources close to the investigation say the troopers reportedly pulled Webb over just minutes before the crash but received the distress call about a person on the interstate leaving to help before approaching Webb’s vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOEL 950 AM

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman killed after her car leaves highway, hits a house in Riverside

A Cedar Rapids woman was killed Friday morning in Riverside after her car left the roadway and struck a house. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 48-year-old Madhu Niraula was driving her 2006 Nissan Sentra westbound on Highway 22 just after 9:15am when her car crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Niraula’s car hit the corner of a shed that was being towed eastbound on Highway 22 by a 2016 Dodge Ram being driven by 26-year-old Wade Bower of Wellman. The Sentra then left the roadway and struck the porch of a house at 608 Hickory Street.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
CARY, IL
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy