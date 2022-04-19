1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 34

Des Moines County, IOWA – Iowa State Patrol officials said the fatal accident occurred right before 9 p.m. Monday night.

It happened on Highway 34.

Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding troopers discovered that the 24-year-old driver of Ford Escape was driving east on Highway 34 when the 18-year-old pedestrian ran in front of the vehicle and was struck.

Troopers said the unidentified pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.