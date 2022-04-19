Authorities arrest second suspect in 3rd St SE shooting that left two people dead and 10 others injured

Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the statement, the 29-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Monday.

His name is Dimione Walker and he was wanted in connection to the April 10 shooting at the Taboo Night Club that left two people dead and 10 others injured, officials said.

The 29-year-old suspect is now facing multiple charges, including: first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm.

On the morning of April 11, investigators with the Cedar Rapids Police Department contacted the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force requesting assistance in the location and apprehension of Walker.

Investigators discovered that the suspect had reportedly fled the state and began coordinating with U.S. Marshal fugitive task forces in multiple states.

On April 14, U.S. Marshals developed information indicating Walker was likely in the greater Chicago area.

Officers with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force today narrowed their search to an address in the 500 block of Holiday Plaza Drive in Matteson, Illinois.

Walker was arrested without incident and transported to the Chicago Police District 5 for processing.