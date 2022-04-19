Verizon raises minimum wage to $20 an hour

HARLINGEN, Texas ( KVEO ) — Verizon has announced that it is raising the minimum wage for employees to $20 an hour.

The wireless carrier said Monday that the minimum wage increase will apply to customer service and retail and inside sales employees.

The company said the change recognizes the “hard work and dedication” of its employees. It also said it’s a way to attract and retain “the very best talent.”

“Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers will all of their needs, which is why want to make sure we support them as well,” Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Consumer Group, said in a statement. “These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment.”

Existing employees who receive less than $20 an hour will be raised to the new rate “automatically,” Verizon said.

The carrier is also offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions in many markets in the U.S.

Last week, employees at two Verizon stores north of Seattle won their union election, making them the first unionized Verizon stores in the country outside of New York.

The Daily Herald reported that the near-unanimous victory Friday represents the latest in a growing labor movement that includes the unionization of Starbucks stores and an Amazon warehouse.

The victory earns workers the right to bargain with Verizon over pay and working conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

