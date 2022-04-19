ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

The Iowa Urban Tree Council presented HNI with the Outstanding Local Partner award

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqB23_0fDqQMJ700

Muscatine, IOWA – According to the city officials, the HNI’s partnership with the City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has allowed them to assist in tree plantings as well as tree and landscape maintenance projects.

The Senior Vice President-Legal at HNI Corporation, Steven Bradford, released the following statement:

“HNI appreciates the recognition and values our relationship with the City of Muscatine. We are committed to helping our communities and look forward to continuing this partnership.”

The Superintendent of Parks for the City of Muscatine, Nick Gow, said:

“The recognition is well-deserved because of HNI’s generous donation and volunteer efforts in the planting of 500 trees throughout our community in the spring of 2021. These trees helped recovery efforts by the city to replace the loss of several trees due to severe weather and other natural causes.

Trees were lost within the community due to flooding, tornadoes, derecho, Dutch Elm disease, and Emerald Ash Borer. Replacing these trees provided beauty to local parks as well as a variety of specimens for pollinators and local wildlife.”

City officials said that more than 100 volunteers from HNI Corporation participated in the Arbor Day 2021 Project.

Officials also said that this is the 30th straight year that the City of Muscatine, through the efforts of the Parks and Recreation Department staff, has received the Tree City USA designation.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

The Historic Preservation Commission and the Friends of Muscatine Historic Preservation are requesting award nominations to be presented during the Historic Preservation Month celebration

Muscatine, IOWA – According to the city officials, the Historic Preservation Month celebration will be held from 2-4 p.m. on May 14, 2022, at the Muscatine Art Center. Officials have announced that the nominations need to include the property owner’s name and address as well as a description of the type of work completed.
MUSCATINE, IA
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Education Council announces winners of Excellence in Education awards, presented April 27

Northern Kentucky has a long history of supporting education and celebrating the vital role educators, businesses, and community partners play in ensuring students are ready for the future. Continuing this tradition, the Northern Kentucky Education Council (NKYEC) will present the 2022 Excellence in Education Celebration on April 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Muscatine, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Muscatine, IA
Government
Davenport Journal

City Council Representative Jindrich issued a clarification to remarks made during the discussion on the first reading of an ordinance at the April 7 City Council meeting

Muscatine, IOWA – According to the statement, Representative Jindrich stated that 29 pit bull dogs were taken in by the Muscatine Humane Society in 2019 with 26 euthanized. Officials said that the number of euthanized pit bulls was in error. Representative Jindrich clarified that of the 29 pit bulls...
MUSCATINE, IA
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy