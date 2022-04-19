The Iowa Urban Tree Council presented HNI with the Outstanding Local Partner award

Muscatine, IOWA – According to the city officials, the HNI’s partnership with the City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has allowed them to assist in tree plantings as well as tree and landscape maintenance projects.

The Senior Vice President-Legal at HNI Corporation, Steven Bradford, released the following statement:

“HNI appreciates the recognition and values our relationship with the City of Muscatine. We are committed to helping our communities and look forward to continuing this partnership.”

The Superintendent of Parks for the City of Muscatine, Nick Gow, said:

“The recognition is well-deserved because of HNI’s generous donation and volunteer efforts in the planting of 500 trees throughout our community in the spring of 2021. These trees helped recovery efforts by the city to replace the loss of several trees due to severe weather and other natural causes.

Trees were lost within the community due to flooding, tornadoes, derecho, Dutch Elm disease, and Emerald Ash Borer. Replacing these trees provided beauty to local parks as well as a variety of specimens for pollinators and local wildlife.”

City officials said that more than 100 volunteers from HNI Corporation participated in the Arbor Day 2021 Project.

Officials also said that this is the 30th straight year that the City of Muscatine, through the efforts of the Parks and Recreation Department staff, has received the Tree City USA designation.