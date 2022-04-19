Trump to Rally for Nebraska Candidate Accused of Sexual Assault
Charles Herbster, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, has been accused of assaulting at least eight women dating back to...www.newsweek.com
Charles Herbster, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, has been accused of assaulting at least eight women dating back to...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4