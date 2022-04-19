Crawford, Warren Counties to Test Tornado Sirens Wednesday

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Greene; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Warren County in southwestern Ohio Northern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio Southeastern Greene County in west central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Morrow, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Sabina, Clarksville, Harveysburg, Bowersville, Port William, Paintersville, Melvin, Fort Ancient, Rosemoor, Bloomington, Lumberton, Middleton Corner, Middleboro, Oakland, Reesville, State Route 350 at US Route 22, Ogden, Kingman and Burtonville. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 36 and 61. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 28 DAYS AGO