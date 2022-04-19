ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Crawford, Warren Counties to Test Tornado Sirens Wednesday

erienewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCrawford and Warren Counties will be testing their tornado sirens Wednesday morning. Warren County...

www.erienewsnow.com

WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City depts. remove 20 tons of debris from Chestnut St. home

Several city departments tended to a home on Chestnut Street Monday, removing hundreds of pounds of debris after receiving a court order. Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, city employees from multiple departments removed debris from a home located on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. Erie Police and staff from the Erie Fire Department, the Public […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City designates abandoned Parade St. property as blighted

The city’s Blighted Property Review Committee met Wednesday morning, designating a property in the 1600 block of Parade as blighted. An abandoned plating company on Parade Street could soon be demolished. The city’s Blighted Property Review Committee declared the former Legler Plating Works building as blighted. City officials said the building has been vacant for […]
ERIE, PA
WKRC

Possible tornado sends tree onto bridge in Warren County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A possible tornado brought trees down near the Warren County-Clinton County line Wednesday afternoon and temporarily closed a bridge. A tree came down around 4 p.m. on the State Route 350 bridge over Todd Fork Creek, forcing authorities to close the bridge for hours until the tree could be removed.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
#Tornado Warning
Sandusky Register

Update: Tornado siren test canceled

SANDUSKY — Tornado sirens in Erie County will be tested Wednesday morning. The county's sirens will go off at 9:50 a.m. as a part of a statewide tornado drill, according to information provided by the City of Sandusky and the Erie County Emergency Management Agency. "In the event of...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio WXIX) - An EF-0 tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed on Thursday. This video sent to FOX19 NOW from Jenifer Haines in Clarksville was a key piece of evidence that prompted NWS meteorologists to confirm damage in the area was the result of a tornado.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
News Break
Politics
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clinton, Greene, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Greene; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Warren County in southwestern Ohio Northern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio Southeastern Greene County in west central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Morrow, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Sabina, Clarksville, Harveysburg, Bowersville, Port William, Paintersville, Melvin, Fort Ancient, Rosemoor, Bloomington, Lumberton, Middleton Corner, Middleboro, Oakland, Reesville, State Route 350 at US Route 22, Ogden, Kingman and Burtonville. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 36 and 61. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Indian Point siren test scheduled for Wednesday morning

BUCHANAN — The Indian Point Energy Center emergency notification sirens will sound during a test of the system on Wednesday, March 23 between 10:30 and 11 a.m. As part of the test, sirens will sound at full volume for approximately four minutes in Westchester, Rockland, Orange, and Putnam counties.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Fox11online.com

Outagamie County siren tests to resume

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A familiar sound will return to Outagamie County along with the warming weather. The county's emergency management department will resume its outdoor warning siren tests every Saturday at noon, beginning this weekend. Emergency management officials remind the public that the sirens are intended for outdoor warning...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WAFF

A Lawrence County warning siren is out of service Tuesday

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - With severe weather in the forecast Tuesday, a Lawrence County outdoor warning siren is out of service. The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency announced on Facebook that a siren located at the Hatton Senior Center is out of service. In the post, the Lawrence County...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
Kait 8

Mississippi County town adding new sirens

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County town is adding two additional tornado sirens for extra coverage. Leachville Fire Chief Drake Brown said the town already had three sirens, but there wasn’t enough for the size of the town. The new sirens will be on the south side of...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
KSST Radio

Warning Sirens To Be Tested March 24 In Sulphur Springs

The City of Sulphur Springs plans to test the warning sirens throughout the city at lunch time Thursday, March 24, 2022, to ensure all are functioning properly, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornados, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs. This will only be a test, conducted around 12 p.m.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

