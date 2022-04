KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Smokies are going above-and-beyond in support of healthcare workers and teachers. From April 19th through the 21st the Tennessee Smokies will present BlueCross BlueShield Healthcare Appreciation Nights to celebrate the hard work and dedication of local healthcare workers. With a photo ID healthcare workers will be able to attend games on these three nights for just seven dollars.

