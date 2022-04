Many were shocked to hear about the Gottfried's passing. He was a comedy icon known around the world but he wasn't a stranger to the Hudson Valley. It seemed like you either loved Gilbert Gottfried or you hated his voice, but at some point, he most likely made you laugh. Gilbert Gottfried rose from obscurity to becoming a household name in the 1990s and early 2000s. He went from having small movie cameos to starring on Hollywood Squares and even lending his voice to Disney's Aladdin. He was also the voice behind the Aflac duck which was impersonated countless times.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO