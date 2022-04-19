ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Dunkirk police investigating damage caused at city-owned properties over past two years

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 1 day ago
Dunkirk police announced Tuesday the investigation into damage caused at city-owned properties over the past two years.

"The Departments of Public Works, Parks, and Development, spend countless hours beautifying the City’s Parks, Streets and Buildings. Damage causes City workers to reallocate resources to make repairs which in turn wastes time and costs the taxpayers money," a release says.

According to police, the incidents will be investigated to the fullest extent and arrests will be made in an effort to deter criminal behavior.

You can find details of the incidents provided by police below:

  • The newly renovated Lakefront Blvd break wall was spray painted with graffiti.
  • Not long after a member of our community donated time and materials to paint the Skate Park, unknown suspect(s) caused damage to the fresh paint. No arrests have been made.
  • An unknown white vehicle struck a “No parking here to corner” sign after allegedly losing control on the corner of W 2nd St near Brigham Rd. No arrests have been made.
  • A driver went off the roadway on Wright Park Dr and caused damage to the park grass and struck a utility pole then left the scene of the accident. Through investigation, they were arrested and issued traffic tickets.
  • A driver intentionally did donuts on the grass at the Point.
  • A driver, while in front of Lake Shore Savings and Loan Bank on E 4th, allegedly struck a light pole causing extensive damage and left the scene. Through investigation, they were arrested and issued traffic tickets.
  • A driver allegedly drove over the grass at Wright Park causing extensive damage. They were arrested and issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
  • The Memorial Park sign was spray painted by unknown suspect(s). No arrests have been made.
  • The Robin St tunnel continuously gets painted with graffiti.

"We look forward to the installation of the citywide camera system that will help protect our City’s valuable assets," a release says.

Police remind the public to obey park rules and ask anyone with information to contact 716-366-2266 or the confidential tip line at 716-363-0313.

