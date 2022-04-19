Prosecutors in Trump Election Case in Georgia Have Heard Dozens Testify
The district general probing the former president's alleged efforts to interfere with the state's election results said dozens more will be...www.newsweek.com
Trump blatantly tried to force GA to produce votes for him. He thought his bully tactics were going to work. Thankfully there were republicans with integrity who stopped trump's ploy.
Let’s face it. This is the most damning and overwhelming evidence against Donald Trump. All I need is 11,780 Votes. If Secretary of State Raffensperger testifies in front of the Grand Jury. Donald Trump will be convicted of Election Fraud. It’s all on recorded tape also. Trump is done if Raffensperger testifies. He will have nothing to stand on as a Defense. Trying to block the recorded tapes won’t work either. He will just drag it out until he can’t hide anymore. This is a big no win for Donald Trump.
Biden alone did not cause nor is he ALONE, able to resolve the complex causes of the many difficulties our nation and ALL Western nations are experiencing. Simple minded, blame gaming, partisan citizens are quick to judge but gave no legitimate solutions to back up their claims.!
