Georgia State

Prosecutors in Trump Election Case in Georgia Have Heard Dozens Testify

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
The district general probing the former president's alleged efforts to interfere with the state's election results said dozens more will be...

BlueGarnet
1d ago

Trump blatantly tried to force GA to produce votes for him. He thought his bully tactics were going to work. Thankfully there were republicans with integrity who stopped trump's ploy.

John Obrien
1d ago

Let’s face it. This is the most damning and overwhelming evidence against Donald Trump. All I need is 11,780 Votes. If Secretary of State Raffensperger testifies in front of the Grand Jury. Donald Trump will be convicted of Election Fraud. It’s all on recorded tape also. Trump is done if Raffensperger testifies. He will have nothing to stand on as a Defense. Trying to block the recorded tapes won’t work either. He will just drag it out until he can’t hide anymore. This is a big no win for Donald Trump.

?‍?
23h ago

Biden alone did not cause nor is he ALONE, able to resolve the complex causes of the many difficulties our nation and ALL Western nations are experiencing. Simple minded, blame gaming, partisan citizens are quick to judge but gave no legitimate solutions to back up their claims.!

The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

