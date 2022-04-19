Prosecutors in Trump Election Case in Georgia Have Heard Dozens Testify

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.

POTUS ・ 23 DAYS AGO