Freeze Warning issued for Granville, Person, Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Clinton. Wabash River at Lafayette. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Montezuma. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville. .Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest on the Wabash is near Montezuma, while the crest on the White is near Edwardsport. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins and county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 8.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN ・ 24 DAYS AGO