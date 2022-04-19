Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Divide, Dunn, Grant, Hettinger, McKenzie, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Burke; Caldwell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Avery, Burke, Caldwell and McDowell. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, especially along and just east of the spine of the Blue Ridge, where locally as much as 3 inches of rain will accumulate this evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Blowing Rock In Caldwell County, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, Linville Falls, Grandfather Mountain State Park, B.R. Parkway-Little Switzerland To Linville, Edgemont, Jonas Ridge, Pineola, Globe, Ashford, Upton and North Cove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
