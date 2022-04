The Rochester Red Wings dropped the series opener to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 6-1, on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Field. Ben Braymer got the start for Rochester and did not make it out of the second inning. He allowed four runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two. Carson Teel was the first one out of the Red Wings bullpen and he tossed 2.1 scoreless innings. Logan Verrett also threw a shutout inning while Jordan Weems allowed a pair of runs (one earned) over two innings.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO