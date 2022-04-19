Pizza Shop Manager Shot After Suspect Asked for Job Application: Police
A witness reported that the suspect, who is still at large, asked for a job application before allegedly shooting the victim after a...www.newsweek.com
A witness reported that the suspect, who is still at large, asked for a job application before allegedly shooting the victim after a...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 12