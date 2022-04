HCA Healthcare (Nashville) 1. HCA announced in January its plan to build five full-service hospitals in Texas. The details: The Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio areas will each have one new hospital, while the Austin area will have two. The five new hospitals will bring HCA's total Texas hospital count to 50. HCA has invested about $6.6 billion to grow its presence in Texas over the last five years.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO