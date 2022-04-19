ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star cleared for contact in practice, Steve Nash unsure when he’ll make debut

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons has yet to play this season, but the Brooklyn Nets star appears closer than ever to returning to the floor. Simmons has officially been cleared for contact in practice, and he participated in some four-on-four work on Monday, according to Nets coach Steve Nash, via ESPN. Nash added that...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, MA
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Jalen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kevin Durant
theScore

Nash: Return to action up to Simmons

Nets head coach Steve Nash says it's up to Ben Simmons to decide whether he'll make his Brooklyn Nets debut during the first round. "There's no other way than him to say, 'I'm ready.' Especially after an absence this long," Nash told reporters, including ESPN's Nick Friedell, after Wednesday's shootaround. "So, whenever he is ready, it's going to have to be on him to say, 'I feel comfortable. I feel ready to go. I want to play and I want to contribute.'
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Espn#The Boston Celtics
The Spun

Steve Nash Shares Tuesday Update On Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is getting closer to returning to game action. Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed on Tuesday that Simmons is now cleared for contact moving forward. He practiced on Monday and got some 4-on-4 work in. Simmons has yet to play since being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
CBS DFW

Dončić status uncertain as Mavericks prep for game 3

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Mavericks are looking to keep the momentum after tying up the series against the Utah Jazz at one game apiece. Whether they'll have all-star guard Luka Dončić for game 3, however, remains uncertain.Dončić participated in team activities Wednesday and said he's made a lot of progress with medical staff to heal from his left calf strain, which he suffered earlier this month.  "I remember the first couple days, I couldn't even shoot. I was in a boot" Dončić said. "After one day, I couldn't shoot the basketball and I was nervous."He mentioned there was some pain initially, but feels good now. If the guard is cleared to play Thursday, he'll push to be in the game as much as possible."If there's no risk, I don't want to play limited minutes," he said. Monday's game two win was led by a 41-point effort from Guard Jalen Brunson. He scored three 3s in the first six minutes of that game. Dončić shared he's been impressed by his teammates performance and improvement since last season and felt he should have been in contention for most improved player of the year. Tip-off for game 3 is set for 8:00 P.M. Thursday in Utah. 
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Ben Simmons At Nets Practice On Tuesday

The three-time NBA All-Star has yet to play in a game so far this season. He was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers in January. The Nets are currently down 1-0 to the Celtics heading into Game...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy