Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star cleared for contact in practice, Steve Nash unsure when he’ll make debut

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Mavericks are looking to keep the momentum after tying up the series against the Utah Jazz at one game apiece. Whether they'll have all-star guard Luka Dončić for game 3, however, remains uncertain.Dončić participated in team activities Wednesday and said he's made a lot of progress with medical staff to heal from his left calf strain, which he suffered earlier this month. "I remember the first couple days, I couldn't even shoot. I was in a boot" Dončić said. "After one day, I couldn't shoot the basketball and I was nervous."He mentioned there was some pain initially, but feels good now. If the guard is cleared to play Thursday, he'll push to be in the game as much as possible."If there's no risk, I don't want to play limited minutes," he said. Monday's game two win was led by a 41-point effort from Guard Jalen Brunson. He scored three 3s in the first six minutes of that game. Dončić shared he's been impressed by his teammates performance and improvement since last season and felt he should have been in contention for most improved player of the year. Tip-off for game 3 is set for 8:00 P.M. Thursday in Utah.

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO