Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star cleared for contact in practice, Steve Nash unsure when he’ll make debut
By Chronicle Reporter
1 day ago
Ben Simmons has yet to play this season, but the Brooklyn Nets star appears closer than ever to returning to the floor. Simmons has officially been cleared for contact in practice, and he participated in some four-on-four work on Monday, according to Nets coach Steve Nash, via ESPN. Nash added that...
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are on a mission to avenge their NBA Finals loss last season. They wasted no time proving it in Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans. With the Pelicans making a furious comeback from 23 down, cutting the lead to as little as six, CP3 knew he had to take matters into his own hands.
In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
The New Orleans Pelicans lost by 11 to the Phoenix Suns in their 2022 playoff opener, but the game wasn’t as close as the score suggests thanks to the incredible defense of Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton. Phoenix exploded for a 19-point first half lead to control the game...
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden is shooting 9 for 26 from the field (.346) and is the 76ers' fourth-leading scorer through the first two games of the Sixers-Raptors playoff series, yet Doc Rivers' team has won a pair of one-sided contests.
They've done it because second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has been magnificent, averaging a...
Shaquille O'Neal takes the accountability for the end of his marriage to ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. The Newark, New Jersey-born star, appearing on an episode of The Pivot Podcast released Tuesday, said that he made critical mistakes in the relationship, that led to their divorce in 2009. 'I don't make excuses...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
Look back at our updates from Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Playoffs series on Tuesday night.
Phoenix Suns lose Devin Booker to injury, game to New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram scored 37 points as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in Phoenix 125-114 to tie...
J.R. Smith went to the NBA immediately following his high school graduation in 2004. The two-time NBA champion was a first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Hornets, but also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers during his 16-year career. After a...
Nets head coach Steve Nash says it's up to Ben Simmons to decide whether he'll make his Brooklyn Nets debut during the first round. "There's no other way than him to say, 'I'm ready.' Especially after an absence this long," Nash told reporters, including ESPN's Nick Friedell, after Wednesday's shootaround. "So, whenever he is ready, it's going to have to be on him to say, 'I feel comfortable. I feel ready to go. I want to play and I want to contribute.'
The loss is a disappointing one for the Suns. Booker was Phoenix's best player on Tuesday, posting 31 points despite the loss, and has been red hot as of late. Needless to say, the Suns need to step up with the series tied 1-1 and their best scorer sidelined. "No...
Ben Simmons is getting closer to returning to game action. Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed on Tuesday that Simmons is now cleared for contact moving forward. He practiced on Monday and got some 4-on-4 work in. Simmons has yet to play since being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Mavericks are looking to keep the momentum after tying up the series against the Utah Jazz at one game apiece. Whether they'll have all-star guard Luka Dončić for game 3, however, remains uncertain.Dončić participated in team activities Wednesday and said he's made a lot of progress with medical staff to heal from his left calf strain, which he suffered earlier this month. "I remember the first couple days, I couldn't even shoot. I was in a boot" Dončić said. "After one day, I couldn't shoot the basketball and I was nervous."He mentioned there was some pain initially, but feels good now. If the guard is cleared to play Thursday, he'll push to be in the game as much as possible."If there's no risk, I don't want to play limited minutes," he said. Monday's game two win was led by a 41-point effort from Guard Jalen Brunson. He scored three 3s in the first six minutes of that game. Dončić shared he's been impressed by his teammates performance and improvement since last season and felt he should have been in contention for most improved player of the year. Tip-off for game 3 is set for 8:00 P.M. Thursday in Utah.
There’s been so much fuss being made about LeBron James’ age-37 season, but let’s not forget that Chris Paul has been an age-defying marvel all the same. The big difference is that the Los Angeles Lakers’ season is over and that the Phoenix Suns have been the best team in the NBA this season thanks in large part to CP3.
The three-time NBA All-Star has yet to play in a game so far this season. He was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers in January. The Nets are currently down 1-0 to the Celtics heading into Game...
