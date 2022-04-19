ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Day Art Contest

No billboard events currently available. Must include any number of Missouri endangered...

News Channel Nebraska

District History Day contest results

NEBRASKA CITY - The following participating students in the District History Day contest submitted projects and placed at this years event:. Yareli Flores-Adame, Emma Kingery, Sidney Moyer and Lorena Linares placed first in the senior division group documentary. The four students produced a documentary on the Central Park Five and qualified for the state contest.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
The Gainesville Sun

Week Ahead: Song Contest, art festival, live music, Fresh Kitchen opens, kids' fun day

Week Ahead: March 27-April 2 HAPPENING NOW 10th Annual Santa Fe River Song Contest: 1 p.m. today, Rum 138, 2070 SW CR 138, Fort White. Admission: $10 per person, free ages 12 and younger. (oursantaferiver.org) All proceeds support Santa Fe River Inc. Live music, song contest,  silent action, artwork by some of the area’s most talented visual artists. Song...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WWD

Astronaut Karen Nyberg Launches ‘Earth Views’ Fabric Line

When astronaut Karen Nyberg reached the top of the proverbial mountain, a philosophical question lingered in the air: Where does one go from here? For Nyberg, the panacea was to pursue projects of passion. As an astronaut, engineer and artist that spent nearly three decades in human spaceflight, it follows...
HOUSTON, TX

