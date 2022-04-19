ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best and worst U.S. cities for dating

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) – Is your location sabotaging your life love? New data indicates many U.S. cities – even some of its biggest – not only have fewer single people but make it harder to date overall.

Researchers at Sperling’s BestPlaces used several factors (and U.S. Census data) to create the ranking, including percentage of singles ages 18-24, population and number of dating venues per capita (coffee shops, bars, etc). Some rankings are surprising: mega metros like Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco sit in the middle of the pack, owing to low scores of dating places per capita, in addition to gift-buying trends.

Where does your city rank? Here are the top 10 and bottom 10 places to make a love connection.

Best dating cities

  1. Austin, TX
  2. Colorado Springs, CO
  3. San Diego, CA
  4. Raleigh/Durham, NC
  5. Seattle, WA
  6. Charleston, SC
  7. Norfolk, VA
  8. Ann Arbor, MI
  9. Springfield, MA
  10. Honolulu, HI

Texas’ capitol city topped the ranking for several reasons, data shows. Austin boasts the highest number of 18-24 year-olds and the most social venues per capita. Residents also spend lots of money socializing, including purchasing more alcohol outside the home than all the other cities.

“Cities like Austin, Colorado Springs and Ann Arbor were not a complete surprise,” said Bert Sperling, president of Sperling’s Best Places. “They are heavy-populated college towns and it’s easy for young singles to get together.”

COOL FACT: San Diego ranks high in diversity, indicating a high probability of meeting people of different races/ethnicities.

Worst dating cities

  1. Kansas City, MO
  2. Wichita, KS
  3. Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
  4. Detroit, MI
  5. Louisville, KY
  6. Greensboro/Winston-Salem, NC
  7. Atlanta, GA
  8. Pittsburgh, PA
  9. Houston, TX
  10. Charlotte, NC

Major cities like Houston and Atlanta make the low list due to Houston’s lack of lingerie stores per capita and Atlanta’s slim bar scene for young singles.

Sterling said some of the lowest-ranked cities have reached out to say the data is accurate.

“In these cities, there are relatively few young singles and the towns are so spread out, it can be difficult for them to find each other,” said Sterling. “Some are using this study as a call to action to provide places where people can hang out and get together.”

Need to relocate? You can find all 80 of America’s Best (and Worst) Cities for Dating here.

