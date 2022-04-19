ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard

By Phillip Valys, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago

David Kim, the owner of the new Gen Korean BBQ on Las Olas Boulevard, could probably write the taglines for Fort Lauderdale’s tourism department.

Asked why he wanted to put a location of his California all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ chain on the affluent drag, Kim says, “Beautiful women, beautiful sunshine. What more can one person want?”

Your move, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Kim’s greater justification for wanting a presence on the touristy row, he says, is that all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ is nonexistent there. So in April, Kim signed a lease for the 5,000-square-foot restaurant at 1301 E. Las Olas Blvd. , a storefront that has remained dark since Sushi Shack closed there in late 2019. Gen Korean BBQ should debut this August or September after construction kicks off in early May, he says.

“Korean is a void on Las Olas,” Kim says. “Especially in this economy, it’s difficult to get all the meat you want. Our price point is $28 a person, and you come, you sit down, and you pick and enjoy as much food as you want.”

Like most cook-it-yourself Korean barbecue, Gen Korean’s 44 dining tables will be equipped with heating plates where customers can cook entrees from pork cheeks and beef tongue to Hawaiian chicken and premium top sirloin.

Longtime watchers of this storefront may remember that an unrelated Korean BBQ planned to rise from the ashes of Sushi Shack in 2019 – Las Olas Korean BBQ – but its owners abandoned the project when the pandemic darkened South Florida’s doorstep.

If Korean BBQ is absent on Las Olas, the Broward area boasts a few all-you-can-eat Korean feasts, from the sizzling charcoal grills of Gabose Korean BBQ in Lauderhill to the tasty seafood pancakes at Chow One Korean Steakhouse in Pembroke Pines.

Kim, for his part, thinks Florida could use a few more. His Las Olas restaurant is part of an ambitious wave of 10 Gen Korean outposts planned for the state through the end of 2024, he says, with future locations also heading to Doral, Kendall, Brickell, Tampa and Jacksonville.

Before he debuted the first Gen Korean BBQ in California with partner Jae Chang in 2011, Kim founded the Baja Fresh chain of fast-casual Tex Mex restaurants – and even appeared as Baja Fresh’s CEO on an episode of CBS’ “Undercover Boss.”

Then he sold Baja Fresh and left. “I saw that Korean BBQ mom-and-pops had been around for decades, but I was surprised no Korean chains ever came into the market, and that excited me,” recalls Kim, who now operates 29 Gen Koreans in states including California, Texas and Hawaii. “It was a new Asian sector that hadn’t been touched before.”

Gen Korean’s entrees also include pork bulgogi, chadol baegi (thinly sliced beef brisket), samgyupsal gui (grilled pork belly), spicy baby octopus, grilled calamari and K.F.C., or Korean Fried Chicken. Another dish, Seoul Fries, are French fries coated with sauteed kimchi and spicy aioli.

The critical part of a Korean barbecue experience is the barrage of banchan, little side dishes that envelop the table with the entrees, such as edamame, spicy cucumber, housemade kimchi and ssamjang, a chili paste made with spicy gochujang. Like the proteins, customers can – and should – ask for as many banchan as they want, Kim says. He says it’s customary to wrap the blistered meats and banchan with lettuce leaves, like a taco, and take bites.

Gen Korean will also serve a variety of teas, fruit juices and bottled water, along with alcoholic soji cocktails ($15.95), domestic draft beers ($5.95 per pint), cold sake (starting at $11.95) and red and white wines.

Gen Korean BBQ, at 1301 E. Las Olas Blvd., will open in August or September. Go to GenKoreanBBQ.com .

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Accumulation of dead flies on food’: Two South Florida restaurants temporarily ordered shut

A horde of cockroaches crawled all over the clean silverware, ladles and spoons at a Margate Vietnamese restaurant ordered shut last week by state inspectors. The state of Florida also temporarily closed Coolgreens in Delray Beach for a swarm of flies that contaminated cheese and boiled eggs. The South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Still mad about Chick-fil-A traffic jam? Fix coming soon, Fort Lauderdale says

Hungry fans of Chick-fil-A, home of the Original Chicken Sandwich with two pickles on a toasted butter bun, are still flocking to their favorite lunch hangout on Federal Highway, and ruffling feathers as they block the road. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis griped last year about the traffic jam on Federal Highway caused by cars lining up in the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A at 2650 North ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Planta Queen, Crush’d Beach House open but Flip Flops closes in Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with the South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Planta Queen, Fort Lauderdale This Asian-inspired offshoot of South Beach vegan hotspot Planta bloomed on Las Olas Boulevard on April 14. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Coral Springs, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The number of local restaurants that serve good-quality Asian cuisine in Coral Springs has grown enormously in recent years, and it can be a bit challenging to find the right place for you. And that's why we compiled this list, illustrating the best Chinese restaurants in the whole of Coral Springs. Stop by, and we're sure you won't be disappointed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Restaurants
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
State
California State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
City
Doral, FL
State
Texas State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Lauderhill, FL
State
Hawaii State
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Food & Drinks
DFW Community News

Your favorite new Wordle: FWFWF. Because the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival is the best eating and drinking you’ll do in DFW all spring

<img src=”https://escapehatchdallas.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/fwfwf-central-market-heim-bbq-dinner-copyright-Michael-Hiller-2-628×900.jpg” class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-15570″ width=”628″ height=”900″ alt=””/>. If you’re into Wordle, the five-letter daily guessing game now run by the NY Times, here’s a word that should be on their list for next week:. Yup, the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Food#Korean Barbecue#Seoul#White Wines#Koreans#Food Drink#Gen Korean Bbq#Sushi Shack#Hawaiian#Las Olas Korean Bbq
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Florida

A report released by Forbes this week listed all the billionaires in the world. In total, there are 2,688 billionaires globally, 785 of them living in the United States. Miami is home to the third-largest amount of billionaires, with 78.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Former Atlanta mayor furious after being turned away from restaurant for wearing leggings

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, says that she was turned away from a chain restaurant for wearing leggings. Ms Bottoms tweeted on Friday that she was refused service at The Capital Grille, located at Perimeter Mall in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, because she did not meet the dress code. The former city leader also tweeted that she had offered to sit in the steak restaurant’s bar area and was still denied entry.Ms Bottoms wrote in a tweet that she saw another woman enter the restaurant at the same time without issue, but did not clarify...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy