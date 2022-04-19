ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

15-year-old high school student killed by campus intruder

By Julian Tack, Jose Fabian, Kristi Gross, Gurajpal Sangha, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oayby_0fDqMGaF00

STOCKTON, Calif. ( KTXL ) — A high school in Stockton, California, was locked down Monday after a “trespasser” stabbed and killed a student, police said.

Family identified the victim as 15-year-old Aliycia Reynaga, describing her as a star in the making, a great kid with positive attitude and as someone who loved the outdoors.

Reynaga was killed after police said a trespasser entered Stagg High School campus and stabbed her multiple times. Police said they believe the attack was random, and they are trying to find out why she was targeted.

Stockton police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Anthony Gray.

“All of our softball girls are taking it pretty hard,” said Leia Madrazo, varsity softball coach.

Stagg High School grandfather calls for more security

Her family said she was always active, and that besides softball was also involved in mixed martial arts.

The community was shocked someone was able to get on campus.

“A lot of us can’t get over the fact that someone came onto campus and did such a crime,” Madrazo said.

Gray was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. He is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Arrest made in Terre Haute CVS robbery case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police have confirmed the arrest of a Terre Haute woman after THPD had asked for the public’s help in identifying her in security camera footage Tuesday. Police thanked the public for numerous tips which helped in identifying and apprehending Dezera D. Black, 24, of Terre Haute. Black has been […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

19-year-old from Corydon dies after car goes airborne, hits tree

PALMYRA, Ind. – A 19-year-old southern Indiana woman died after her car ended up going airborne and hitting a tree. According to Indiana State Police, emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. Monday at State Road 135 near Greene and Catherine streets in Palmyra. They arrived to find a 2003 Honda […]
CORYDON, IN
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Murder#Mixed Martial Arts#Crime#Stagg High School#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISH-TV

Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Man suspected of abducting Nevada teen is seen lurking in Walmart parking lot moments before jumping into her passenger seat: New surveillance video is released nine days after 18-year-old vanished and her vehicle was dumped

New surveillance footage has been released in the case of the disappearance of an 18-year-old Nevada woman who was abducted from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month. It appears that the suspect may have been deliberately lying in wait for Naomi Irion, or at the very least knew of her routine, before her sudden disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
TRACY, CA
The Independent

Store owner to be returned to California in girl's shooting

A Southern California store owner agreed Friday to be taken from a Las Vegas jail to California to face charges after a 9-year-old girl was wounded as shots were fired at shoplifters. Marqel Cockrell, 20, stood in court to tell a judge he understood that authorities had 30 days to extradite him to the desert city of Victorville. He was not represented by an attorney.Cockrell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, a nearly three-hour drive on Interstate 15 from Victorville, where police said he faces at least one attempted murder charge. Cockrell is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy