Toledo deputy AD Nottke retiring after 33 years with the university

One of the most integral pieces of the University of Toledo athletic department is stepping down.

Dave Nottke, who has served as the deputy athletic director for the past six years, will retire Aug. 31, ending a 33-year career at UT that began as a student manager for the men’s basketball team.

“This was a very difficult decision for me,” Nottke said. “It has been my absolute privilege to serve at my alma mater for the past 33 years, but the time is right for me to move on and do something different. I became eligible for retirement in December, but I made a commitment to Mike O’Brien to stay on through the end of his tenure on April 30. I also wanted to stay on beyond that date to help Bryan Blair with his transition. I know Bryan will do a terrific job here, so I want to do everything I can to help him get off to a good start.”

The Bellevue, Ohio, native has two degrees from UT — a bachelor’s in education and an MBA. He was a men’s basketball manager throughout his time as an undergraduate (1989-1994) before starting a career in athletics administration.

Nottke’s first role was in marketing and development as a graduate assistant. He then worked as the development officer for special projects in the Toledo Central Development Office for one year, eventually becoming the athletic development officer, a duty he held for three years.

From 2000-2008, Nottke was assistant AD for development and major projects. He was promoted to associate AD for development and major projects in 2008 and became senior associate AD for development and external affairs in 2013.

“I cannot thank Dave enough for all that he has done for our department and our student-athletes,” O’Brien said. “Dave has devoted his life to the University of Toledo and shown unwavering loyalty to the Rockets. He truly bleeds Midnight Blue and Gold. On a personal note, I consider Dave one of my very closest friends, and I am grateful that he agreed to delay his retirement in order to help our department throughout the transition process over the next few months. I know he will do a terrific job in helping Bryan get settled into his new role.”

Nottke currently oversees the athletic department’s development and fundraising efforts, including major gifts; the Rocket Fund; the athletic department’s annual giving program; premium seating at Savage Arena and the Glass Bowl; and donor and alumni relations.

He’s also in charge of the marketing and promotions department, ticket office operations, and has oversight responsibilities over Rocket Sports Properties/Learfield Sports operations and the Aspire Group.

In 2019, Nottke was selected by then-President Sharon Gaber to join O’Brien as a co-director of UT’s Ready to Launch capital campaign.

“Dave Nottke is a stalwart of the Toledo community, and he has been a tremendous asset to both the department of athletics and to me, from the moment I was named the director of athletics,” Blair said. “I am grateful that Dave has agreed to stay on for the next four months to assist with my transition. We look forward to celebrating Dave and his selfless commitment to UToledo over the coming months as we work together towards our bright future.”