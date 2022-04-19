ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo deputy AD Nottke retiring after 33 years with the university

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCaNy_0fDqMEon00

One of the most integral pieces of the University of Toledo athletic department is stepping down.

Dave Nottke, who has served as the deputy athletic director for the past six years, will retire Aug. 31, ending a 33-year career at UT that began as a student manager for the men’s basketball team.

“This was a very difficult decision for me,” Nottke said. “It has been my absolute privilege to serve at my alma mater for the past 33 years, but the time is right for me to move on and do something different. I became eligible for retirement in December, but I made a commitment to Mike O’Brien to stay on through the end of his tenure on April 30. I also wanted to stay on beyond that date to help Bryan Blair with his transition. I know Bryan will do a terrific job here, so I want to do everything I can to help him get off to a good start.”

The Bellevue, Ohio, native has two degrees from UT — a bachelor’s in education and an MBA. He was a men’s basketball manager throughout his time as an undergraduate (1989-1994) before starting a career in athletics administration.

Nottke’s first role was in marketing and development as a graduate assistant. He then worked as the development officer for special projects in the Toledo Central Development Office for one year, eventually becoming the athletic development officer, a duty he held for three years.

From 2000-2008, Nottke was assistant AD for development and major projects. He was promoted to associate AD for development and major projects in 2008 and became senior associate AD for development and external affairs in 2013.

“I cannot thank Dave enough for all that he has done for our department and our student-athletes,” O’Brien said. “Dave has devoted his life to the University of Toledo and shown unwavering loyalty to the Rockets. He truly bleeds Midnight Blue and Gold. On a personal note, I consider Dave one of my very closest friends, and I am grateful that he agreed to delay his retirement in order to help our department throughout the transition process over the next few months. I know he will do a terrific job in helping Bryan get settled into his new role.”

Nottke currently oversees the athletic department’s development and fundraising efforts, including major gifts; the Rocket Fund; the athletic department’s annual giving program; premium seating at Savage Arena and the Glass Bowl; and donor and alumni relations.

He’s also in charge of the marketing and promotions department, ticket office operations, and has oversight responsibilities over Rocket Sports Properties/Learfield Sports operations and the Aspire Group.

In 2019, Nottke was selected by then-President Sharon Gaber to join O’Brien as a co-director of UT’s Ready to Launch capital campaign.

“Dave Nottke is a stalwart of the Toledo community, and he has been a tremendous asset to both the department of athletics and to me, from the moment I was named the director of athletics,” Blair said. “I am grateful that Dave has agreed to stay on for the next four months to assist with my transition. We look forward to celebrating Dave and his selfless commitment to UToledo over the coming months as we work together towards our bright future.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Toledo, OH
The Spun

Thad Matta Is Reportedly Hiring 2 Former Ohio State Stars

Former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta is dipping into his Buckeye past to help fill out his new staff at Butler. According to the Indianapolis Star, Matta is hiring Greg Oden and Jon Diebler, both of whom played for him at Ohio State. Matta has already named Mike Pegues, Kevin Kuwik and David Ragland his full-time assistants, so Oden and Diebler would be filling other roles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Blade

Frances L. Sakola (1935-2022)

Frances L. Sakola, a longtime Toledo Public Schools teacher from Perrysburg, died Friday at Brighton Gardens of Westlake in Westlake, Ohio. She was 86. She had several medical conditions common for her age, her son Jon Sakola said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Marlee J. Knox (1937-2022)

Marlee J. Knox of Toledo, a former Toledo Public Schools elementary teacher and community volunteer, died Friday in Swan Creek care center. She was 84. She had Alzheimer’s disease, said her son Jeffrey Knox.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Athletics#The University Of Toledo#Ut
Syracuse.com

Cheyenne McEvans, a former MAC Freshman of the Year, transfers from Buffalo to Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Buffalo guard Cheyenne McEvans has transferred to the Syracuse women’s basketball program, she confirmed to syracuse.com on Sunday evening. World Exposure Report revealed McEvans’ decision to join the Orange first. The popular women’s basketball news website reported on Thursday that McEvans would visit Syracuse’s campus over the weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Visiting mural artist brightens Toledo students' lives

Dreary days of distance-learning plagued students during the thick of the pandemic, making it difficult for them to focus or stay engaged in their classrooms. Teachers were forced to do some creative problem-solving. Erin Clinton, 42, the art teacher at McKinley STEMM Academy, connected her students with a creative professional, Georgia muralist Kevin Bongang.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 4/20

Alyciana Nowak, Toledo, girl, April 18. Michael Blaszkowski, 41, IT analyst, and Ashleigh Hojnacki, 26, general manager, both of Toledo. Jeffrey Thurman, Jr., 27, manufacturing operations trainer, and Bethany Brenner, 29, physical therapist assistant, both of Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Peace and Healing Commons to be considered by Toledo council

One of the first things Tom Douglas did in the process of planning out his idea for a Peace & Healing Commons in central Toledo was to go straight to its target audience. “A nice thing we did was about a year ago, we held what was called a vision meeting,” Mr. Douglas said. “We had people from various gangs meet for the first time in the same room and we got input from them as to how they envision the project because ultimately it is theirs.”
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy