ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins re-sign practice-squad defensive tackle who played in 2020

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago

The Miami Dolphins re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones, the team announced on Tuesday.

Jones played in six games as an undrafted rookie in 2020, but he spent the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad. In 2020, Jones made two tackles, one solo.

Jones went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2020 after he was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior in the 2019 season, his third as a starter on the Rebels’ defensive line.

The 6-foot-1, 318-pound defensive tackle gives the Dolphins another big body this offseason who can compete for a roster spot come training camp in August. On the interior of the defensive line, Miami has Christian Wilkins, nose tackle Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Adam Butler and John Jenkins.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
State
Florida State
City
Miami Gardens, FL
FanSided

Three ways the Miami Dolphins can use their first pick in the draft

The Miami Dolphins have the fewest picks in this year’s draft. But they can still find some good prospects late into the third round. While it is never great for your first pick to come outside the top100 picks, the draft always provides many NFL teams with starting-caliber players after the first day of drafting. This draft will provide plenty of steals like every other year.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Ole Miss#Sec#Rebels#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa feels supported, and that’s critical to any quarterback’s success

In Adam Gase’s ideal world, a hypothetical universe where everything aligned for him perfectly before the 2018 season, the Miami Dolphins would have found a way to get atop that draft to select Baker Mayfield. Gase and Mayfield were kindred spirits, and if the Dolphins’ former coach was going to move on from Ryan Tannehill, it would have been for the Heisman Trophy winner, a four-year starter ...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Jets re-sign veteran DE Vinny Curry

Despite Vinny Curry suffering a late-summer health issue that prevented him from playing for the Jets last season, the parties are reuniting. The Jets re-signed the veteran defensive end Wednesday, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. The former Eagles and Buccaneers defender dealt with a number of complications...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best receivers Jets should trade for ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

With their biggest area of weakness being a reliable number one receiver, the New York Jets are in dire need of finding some help for second year quarterback Zach Wilson, which they can do prior to the 2022 NFL Draft. As they aim to improve their passing game, gang green will be in the market for an explosive deep threat. Now that several players are holding out due to contract disputes with their respective teams, this may be the Jets’ chance to pounce.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t have much to say about relationship with Brian Flores, but raves about support from Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s rocky relationship with former coach Brian Flores has been documented in the time since Flores was fired on Jan. 10, the day after the 2021 season concluded. On Wednesday, in Tagovailoa’s first press conference where he addressed football topics with reporters since the end of last season, he had a lot of great things to say about his relationship ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

911 calls released: NFL QB Dwayne Haskins ran out of gas before he was struck, killed on Florida highway

A 911 call from the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins appeared to solve the mystery of why he was walking on a busy interstate highway when he was struck and killed: He had run out of gas. His wife Kalabrya called moments after he was killed on Interstate 595 near the Fort Lauderdale airport early on the morning of April 9, saying she was worried about him. “He was stuck ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
UPI News

NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade up for QB, Bengals add playmaker

MIAMI, April 19 (UPI) -- Former Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal remains my No. 1 overall pick, but the latest version of my 2022 NFL mock draft features several adjustments based on recent trades and signings throughout the league. The 2022 NFL Draft runs April 28 to 30 in Las...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy