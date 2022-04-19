ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Briggs: Here goes nothing, our top 10 area college football games of 2022

By By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfbia_0fDqMBAc00

Sparrows singing. Lilacs blooming. Pipes freezing.

Spring is in the air, and that can mean only one thing: It’s time to start making plans for ... football season.

As always, we’re here to help with our annual ranking of the best college games of local interest. Here goes nothing:

1. Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 26: The last Saturday in November will always be a stop-everything occasion in these parts.

But some years, the greatest rivalry in sports has even more juice than usual, and this is one of them. The next Ohio State-Michigan game will come a year after the feud got a jolt of new life, with the Wolverines at last turning the table on their oppressor and a bit-too emboldened Jim Harbaugh then firing shots at Ryan Day.

Will an Ohio State team with national championship designs put Michigan back in its place? Or will the Wolverines pull off another stunner and assure the sun never again rises in Columbus? No pressure, Buckeyes.

2. Notre Dame at Ohio State, Sept. 3: As you might have heard, Ohio State is getting a big visit from a team in blue and gold. Also, Notre Dame’s coming to town.

Indeed, two weeks before the Buckeyes host Toledo, they’re opening with the Fighting Irish. This is just the schools’ third meeting in Columbus. Notre Dame won the first one in 1935 — Bill Shakespeare threw the game-winning touchdown pass — while Ohio State got poetic justice (or something of the sort) in 1995. The rubber match is the most anticipated nonconference showdown of the college season.

3. Toledo at Ohio State, Sept. 17: Say this for the Rockets: They don’t back down from anybody.

Consider their most recent visits to the region’s blue-blood settings. Toledo smoked Penn State 24-6 in 2000, won 13-10 at Michigan in 2008, and, by all rights, should have beaten Ohio State in 2011 and Notre Dame last season.

That doesn’t mean we’re putting OSU on upset alert. Be honest: As well as Toledo has played on the big stage, it’s also had a knack for catching these traditional powers at the right time, and these Buckeyes are a different animal. Still, UT-Ohio State in front of 100,000 fans at the Horseshoe? Sign us up.

4. Bowling Green at Toledo, Nov. 15: We’d have the Mid-American Conference’s best rivalry even higher, if not for ESPN’s complete and continued disregard for the interests of our community (and the MAC standing idly by). BG-Toledo on a Tuesday night in November? Ugh.

5. Michigan State at Michigan, Oct. 29. Michigan’s path to Columbus features all of three road games — at Iowa, Indiana, and Rutgers — and mostly pillow filler at home. (The combined 2021 record of its first 11 opponents: 60-79.) Michigan State is the big outlier. Can the Spartans make it three straight over their archrival? Here’s betting the Wolverines get mad and even.

6. Ohio State at Penn State, Oct. 29: Kickoff times have yet to be announced, but if this is Penn State’s primetime whiteout game as usual, buckle up. Few places on earth quake like Beaver Stadium under the lights.

7. Toledo at San Diego State, Sept. 24: Are the Rockets for real? We’ll have a good idea after their game against the Aztecs, a traditional Group of Five power that went 12-2 under Brady Hoke last season but appears due for a small step back. With San Diego State replacing 11 starters, Toledo has a big opportunity to make an early statement.

8. Toledo at Northern Illinois, Oct. 8: Speaking of proving grounds, here’s another one. The Rockets might be the MAC’s team to beat on paper, with ESPN’s Football Power Index — the fanciest of all the fancy predictive metrics — giving them a 37.8 percent chance of winning the league title. But fans have gotten their hopes up before. If Toledo’s a legit contender, it will show it here against the reigning conference champs.

9. Wisconsin at Ohio State, Sept. 24: An early preview of the Big Ten championship game? Signs point to yes.

10. Bowling Green at UCLA, Sept. 3: A year after the Falcons pulled off the upset of the season, shocking Minnesota as a 31-point underdog, never say never as they set off on what could be a breakthrough campaign. Reminder: Bowling Green returns 92 percent of its production, the most in the FBS, according to data from ESPN.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
College Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Toledo, OH
Football
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Hoke
Daily Mail

Colin Kaepernick says his decision to take knee during national anthem was GOOD for NFL's profits and takes credit for $6bn spike in Nike's valuation as he pleads with league bosses to let him return

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
NFL
Black Enterprise

High School Basketball Player Aaliyah Gayles Shot More Than 10 Times at Las Vegas House Party

A young high school basketball player shot multiple times over the weekend at a house party in Las Vegas is recovering from the gunshot wounds. According to Fox 5 KVVU-TV, high school senior Aaliyah Gayles, currently ranked No. 8 in the nation by ESPN, is recovering after being hit multiple times while attending a house party in North Las Vegas. The five-star basketball recruit from Spring Valley High School was one of four people shot on Saturday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Cornerback Is Transferring To LSU

We have breaking news in the college football world. A former Ohio State defensive back is leaving Columbus for Baton Rouge to play for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Sevyn Banks, a former four-star recruit from the 2018 cycle, will be playing for Louisiana State University this upcoming season. He told On3 Recruits today that he’s becoming a Tiger.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Games#Ohio State#American Football#Wolverines#Buckeyes#Notre Dame#Irish
deseret.com

This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
fox40jackson.com

Eddie George angling for shot at alma mater Ohio State

Eddie George’s aggressive style earned him a Heisman Trophy and later, more than 10,000 career rushing yards in the NFL. Fast-forward a couple of decades, and George is still just as aggressive, but now for scheduling instead of scampering. Entering his second season as head coach of HBCU Tennessee...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Ohio State Lands 2 Commitments Sunday: Fans React

It’s been an eventful day for Ohio State recruiting to say the least. After adding four-star running back Mark Fletcher last week, Ohio State added two more commitments today. On Sunday, four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. Three-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced his commitment...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy