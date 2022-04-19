Briggs: Here goes nothing, our top 10 area college football games of 2022

Sparrows singing. Lilacs blooming. Pipes freezing.

Spring is in the air, and that can mean only one thing: It’s time to start making plans for ... football season.

As always, we’re here to help with our annual ranking of the best college games of local interest. Here goes nothing:

1. Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 26: The last Saturday in November will always be a stop-everything occasion in these parts.

But some years, the greatest rivalry in sports has even more juice than usual, and this is one of them. The next Ohio State-Michigan game will come a year after the feud got a jolt of new life, with the Wolverines at last turning the table on their oppressor and a bit-too emboldened Jim Harbaugh then firing shots at Ryan Day.

Will an Ohio State team with national championship designs put Michigan back in its place? Or will the Wolverines pull off another stunner and assure the sun never again rises in Columbus? No pressure, Buckeyes.

2. Notre Dame at Ohio State, Sept. 3: As you might have heard, Ohio State is getting a big visit from a team in blue and gold. Also, Notre Dame’s coming to town.

Indeed, two weeks before the Buckeyes host Toledo, they’re opening with the Fighting Irish. This is just the schools’ third meeting in Columbus. Notre Dame won the first one in 1935 — Bill Shakespeare threw the game-winning touchdown pass — while Ohio State got poetic justice (or something of the sort) in 1995. The rubber match is the most anticipated nonconference showdown of the college season.

3. Toledo at Ohio State, Sept. 17: Say this for the Rockets: They don’t back down from anybody.

Consider their most recent visits to the region’s blue-blood settings. Toledo smoked Penn State 24-6 in 2000, won 13-10 at Michigan in 2008, and, by all rights, should have beaten Ohio State in 2011 and Notre Dame last season.

That doesn’t mean we’re putting OSU on upset alert. Be honest: As well as Toledo has played on the big stage, it’s also had a knack for catching these traditional powers at the right time, and these Buckeyes are a different animal. Still, UT-Ohio State in front of 100,000 fans at the Horseshoe? Sign us up.

4. Bowling Green at Toledo, Nov. 15: We’d have the Mid-American Conference’s best rivalry even higher, if not for ESPN’s complete and continued disregard for the interests of our community (and the MAC standing idly by). BG-Toledo on a Tuesday night in November? Ugh.

5. Michigan State at Michigan, Oct. 29. Michigan’s path to Columbus features all of three road games — at Iowa, Indiana, and Rutgers — and mostly pillow filler at home. (The combined 2021 record of its first 11 opponents: 60-79.) Michigan State is the big outlier. Can the Spartans make it three straight over their archrival? Here’s betting the Wolverines get mad and even.

6. Ohio State at Penn State, Oct. 29: Kickoff times have yet to be announced, but if this is Penn State’s primetime whiteout game as usual, buckle up. Few places on earth quake like Beaver Stadium under the lights.

7. Toledo at San Diego State, Sept. 24: Are the Rockets for real? We’ll have a good idea after their game against the Aztecs, a traditional Group of Five power that went 12-2 under Brady Hoke last season but appears due for a small step back. With San Diego State replacing 11 starters, Toledo has a big opportunity to make an early statement.

8. Toledo at Northern Illinois, Oct. 8: Speaking of proving grounds, here’s another one. The Rockets might be the MAC’s team to beat on paper, with ESPN’s Football Power Index — the fanciest of all the fancy predictive metrics — giving them a 37.8 percent chance of winning the league title. But fans have gotten their hopes up before. If Toledo’s a legit contender, it will show it here against the reigning conference champs.

9. Wisconsin at Ohio State, Sept. 24: An early preview of the Big Ten championship game? Signs point to yes.

10. Bowling Green at UCLA, Sept. 3: A year after the Falcons pulled off the upset of the season, shocking Minnesota as a 31-point underdog, never say never as they set off on what could be a breakthrough campaign. Reminder: Bowling Green returns 92 percent of its production, the most in the FBS, according to data from ESPN.