ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Reaction mixed after judge nixes CDC mask mandate

By Alexandra Limon
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiJpk_0fDqM0Xs00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — If your plans include flying, you can leave your face mask at home after federal authorities stopped enforcing the CDC’s travel mask mandate, at least for now.

The decision came after a federal judge in Florida ruled the mask mandate exceeded the CDC’s authority, which means masks are now optional for passengers on flights and other types of transportation.

Reaction was mixed as signs about the federal mask mandate started coming down and federal authorities stopped enforcing the mask mandate on Monday.

One person called it a “pleasant surprise,” while another said it was important to “understand it’s a personal choice.”

Rail systems, flight crews and others also started announcing masks were now optional, following the ruling from a federal judge in Florida that decided the mask mandate exceeds the CDD’s authority.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the ruling “disappointing.”

“The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit,” she continued.

Psaki explained why the mask mandate was scheduled to be in place for at least two more weeks.

“To be able to assess the latest science, in keeping with its responsibility to protect the American people,” she said.

Part of the data that’s being reviewed is the number of COVID-19 cases that are once again on the rise in parts of the country.

The White House says the CDC and DHS, which is the agency that implements the mask mandate, are reviewing the court ruling before the government decides whether to appeal the judge’s ruling.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask#Nexstar#Cdd#American#The White House#Dhs#Ar
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy