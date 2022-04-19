Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Sometimes The Day is Simply Awesome!

… and today was one of those days … we were on Lake Pleasant about 7A and off in search of … and during the five plus hours we spent on the lake many species presented them selves to us and the shooting was incredible. A Red Wing Blackbird spent time and played with us for a while too not to mention the Snowy Egrets, Great Egrets, Great Blue Herons, Bald Eagles and so many more …

The shot above is a juvenile Bald Eagle just after he left a perch on a tree trunk that rose above the water and below a Great Egret who had been perched in the crown of a flowering tree partially submerged in the lake. The water level is still going up and where I got the photos of the Coyote getting a large fish from the water is now under six feet of water … probably a few more feet to add before they begin pumping the water out in June.

Have a beautiful day … work on photos and gem cutting tomorrow … Smile and let the beauty of the day fill you with joy.

Cheers,

Ted

I drink deep the joy of dawn and peace abides with me;

And though I know that I again shall see

Dark fear with withered hand approach my sleep,

More sure am I when lonely night shall flee,

At dawn shall bring good cheer to me.

excerpt from The Dawn by Max Ehrmann

###

