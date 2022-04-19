ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Today's Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Sometimes The Day is Simply Awesome!

By Sedona.biz Staff
 1 day ago

… and today was one of those days … we were on Lake Pleasant about 7A and off in search of … and during the five plus hours we spent on the lake many species presented them selves to us and the shooting was incredible. A Red Wing Blackbird spent time and played with us for a while too not to mention the Snowy Egrets, Great Egrets, Great Blue Herons, Bald Eagles and so many more …

The shot above is a juvenile Bald Eagle just after he left a perch on a tree trunk that rose above the water and below a Great Egret who had been perched in the crown of a flowering tree partially submerged in the lake. The water level is still going up and where I got the photos of the Coyote getting a large fish from the water is now under six feet of water … probably a few more feet to add before they begin pumping the water out in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pL58N_0fDqLzpN00

Have a beautiful day … work on photos and gem cutting tomorrow … Smile and let the beauty of the day fill you with joy.

Cheers,

Ted

I drink deep the joy of dawn and peace abides with me;
And though I know that I again shall see
Dark fear with withered hand approach my sleep,
More sure am I when lonely night shall flee,
At dawn shall bring good cheer to me.

excerpt from The Dawn by Max Ehrmann

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses.  By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

