ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

By Jocelina Joiner, Steven Masso, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekcUn_0fDqLywe00

SAN ANTONIO ( KVEO ) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio.

Bexar County wardens, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, where 381 “whole shark fins” were found along with an additional 29.2 pounds of frozen shark fins in a commercial freezer, according to a social media post by Texas Game Wardens.

The Hershey Story

According to the Smithsonian , shark finning is the process of removing a shark’s fin and discarding the rest of the animal, often by throwing it back into the ocean still alive. Sharks that are thrown back often suffocate or die from blood loss.

Shark fins, which are typically only about 1% to 5% of the shark’s weight, are more valuable than the whole shark because of their high monetary and cultural value, the Smithsonian said.

One popular dish that uses the fins is shark fin soup, which, according to the Smithsonian, is a status symbol in Chinese culture.

In 2015, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law banning the trade, sale, purchase and transportation of shark fins in Texas. The law was introduced by Rep/ Eddie Lucio III.

Tom Jones performing in Hershey for the first time in 50 years

The law ensured that Texas would not be part of the global fin trade that is believed to be responsible for the decrease of sharks around the world.

According to the post, authorities seized the shark fins as evidence, and a case is pending against the restaurant owners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Texas lake eradicates Zebra mussels — here’s how it happened

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Waco, a popular spot for boaters and fishermen, recently earned a unique distinction — it’s the only Texas reservoir that has eradicated its Zebra mussel population. The lake earned the title back in 2021 after a five-year study of the waters following an infestation that began the same year. As part […]
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Finning#Shark Fin Soup#Seafood Restaurant#Fins#Food Drink#Kveo#Texas Game Wardens#The Hershey Story#Smithsonian#Chinese#Rep
KHOU

North Texas high school shooter dies in prison, officials say

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A 20-year-old man who opened fire at Italy High School in Ellis County in 2018 has died in a Texas prison, officials confirmed Wednesday. Chad Padilla was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Prison staff tried...
NEW BOSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
101.5 KNUE

Border Patrol Warning Texas Residents Buying Marijuana In New Mexico

Just in case you missed it, New Mexico is the most recent state to legalize marijuana for recreational use and Texas stoners are excited at the prospect of having another state nearby that will allow you to burn one without worry of law enforcement. As Texas continues to drag its feet (because too many of our state's politicians are "financially in bed" aka campaign donations with prisons IN MY FACT BASED OPINION) with "talk" of legalization and "studies about the effects" it could have, the U.S. Border Patrol is issuing a warning to Texas residents about transporting weed across state lines: Don't Do It.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy