Sedona, AZ

Red Rock trailhead improvements, expansion complete

By Sedona.biz Staff
 1 day ago

Sedona News – The newly-refurbished and expanded Mescal Day Use Trailhead is open to the public following months of construction.

The improvements, which began in January, include a new parking lot, a shuttle stop, improved restroom facilities, two new picnic areas and a scenic vista point.

The Mescal Day Use Trailhead area provides access to several popular trails on the Red Rock Ranger District: Mescal, Chuckwagon, Long Canyon, Devil’s Bridge and to Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness.

The new parking lot provides through-route parking for at least 40 vehicles, including two oversize spots and an accessible parking spot.

The lot also includes a designated stop for the new Sedona Shuttle route. Service to the Mescal Trailhead will begin on May 12.

