Are you looking for a greener way to get around now that the weather is becoming nice? Well, right now, the RadRover 6 Plus fat tire e-bike is on sale for the first time that we’ve seen at $300 off with code SAVE300. Dropping down to $1,699, this premium e-bike delivers up to 45 miles of riding per charge and even has new hydraulic disc brakes for improved stopping power. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

BICYCLES ・ 1 HOUR AGO