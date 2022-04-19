Boone PD: Man wanted in Johnson Co. may be in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Police in western North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive from Tennessee.

Jeremy Arlee Scism, 33, has an outstanding warrant out of Johnson County, Tennessee, according to the Boone, North Carolina Police Department. Police did not reveal what charge or charges Scism is facing.

Boone police said Scism has lived in Boone, Watauga County, Caldwell County, and Ashe County in North Carolina.

Last Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it was trying to locate Scism , but did not reveal that he was wanted. He was last seen on April 13 in Mountain City, according to the sheriff’s office.

Scism is 6-feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his location can contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761, High Country Crime Stoppers in North Carolina at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125, or Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

