ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Boone PD: Man wanted in Johnson Co. may be in North Carolina

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ndqi_0fDqL6o100

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Police in western North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive from Tennessee.

Jeremy Arlee Scism, 33, has an outstanding warrant out of Johnson County, Tennessee, according to the Boone, North Carolina Police Department. Police did not reveal what charge or charges Scism is facing.

Boone police said Scism has lived in Boone, Watauga County, Caldwell County, and Ashe County in North Carolina.

PREVIOUS: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Last Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it was trying to locate Scism , but did not reveal that he was wanted. He was last seen on April 13 in Mountain City, according to the sheriff’s office.

Scism is 6-feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his location can contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761, High Country Crime Stoppers in North Carolina at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125, or Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 6

Related
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
Boone, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Boone, NC
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Mountain City, TN
County
Johnson County, TN
WBTW News13

Remains of missing North Carolina man found in woods

HIDDENITE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Human remains found decomposing in a wooded area Monday near a road in Alexander County belong to a 54-year-old Hiddenite man missing for almost a month, an autopsy revealed.   According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belonged to Kenneth Dale Walker, who was reported missing on […]
HIDDENITE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Crime Stoppers#Western North Carolina#Boone Pd#Johnson Co#Boone Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

Wanted fugitive arrested after 18 months on the run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson. Thompson climbed out […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy