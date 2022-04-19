ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

VIDEO: Man wanted for shooting victim on North Philadelphia street

By Kyw Staff
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Police are looking for help in finding a man whom they say shot someone in the face and leg after an argument on a North Philadelphia street corner.

Police said the shooting happened on April 4 on the corner of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street near the Logan Broad Street Line station.

According to authorities, the shooter and the 25-year-old victim got into an argument when the shooter took a handgun and “abruptly shot the victim” in the face. He also fired several more shots as the victim tried to sprint from the scene. He was shot in both his face and thigh, while the shooter ran away from the scene.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white Nike-brand sneakers, and a black bag. He also had shoulder-length dreadlocks and may have had a red beard.

Investigators say that if you see the suspect, don’t approach him, but call 911 immediately. They also say that to offer a confidential tip on the case, you can call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477) or call the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271.

Philadelphia anti-violence, crime reporting and victim support resources:

24-hour mental health crisis line from the City of Philadelphia: 215-685-6440
Crime reporting victim services:
- Center City: 215-665-9680
- East: 215-426-4810
- North Central: 215-763-3280
- Northeast: 215-332-3888
- Northwest: 215-438-4410
- South: 215-551-3360
- West/Southwest: 215-748-7780

