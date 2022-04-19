ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons Cleared for Contact, Progressing Toward Return

By Nick Selbe
 1 day ago

Nets coach Steve Nash said the point guard has participated in 4-on-4 drills and is inching toward making his Brooklyn debut.

A day before taking on the Celtics in Game 2 of their first round series, Nets coach Steve Nash offered a positive update on point guard Ben Simmons, keeping alive the possibility that the former All-Star could make his Brooklyn debut in the playoffs.

Nash said that Simmons has been cleared for contact drills and has already participated in 4-on-4 sessions in practice, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell . Simmons has not played during the entire 2021–22 regular season, though has been tracking toward returning for the postseason.

Simmons has not stepped on the court for a game since last year’s conference Eastern Conference semifinals, citing mental health concerns , and previously received an epidural for a herniated disc in his back he sustained in February during reconditioning.

Simmons was traded from the 76ers in a blockbuster deal back in February. The Nets emerged from the play-in tournament without him but dropped Game 1 against Boston on a last-second shot by Jayson Tatum .

The 25-year-old Simmons is a two-time All-Defensive first team selection, and he could provide a major boost to a squad that already has plenty of offensive fire in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but needs help on the defensive end of the court.

