Lodi to move ahead on temporary shelter

A move to have a temporary homeless shelter in Lodi could take its first step toward opening on Wednesday.

The Lodi City Council will consider allocating no more than $1,010,721 to a Stockton-based nonprofit organization to operate the temporary shelter for 12 months, with the option to extend six months.

The council will also consider allocating no more than $320,288 to the Salvation Army for the shelter’s food and laundry services.

In January, city staff announced a temporary shelter would be developed while it designs the permanent access center to be located at 710 N. Sacramento St.

Because the access center project is expected to take 18 months to develop, and because staff acknowledged an immediate need to address the city’s homeless issue, it was decided that a temporary shelter housing as many as 50 individuals and providing wraparound services would be beneficial to the community.

According to Wednesday’s staff report, the city evaluated the cost of tent rentals compared to purchasing them, as well as the cost of renting shower and restroom trailers.

Staff said the total cost for both rental and purchase options, as well as renting showers and restrooms, exceeded $400,000 for one year with delivery lead time of as many as 16 weeks.

Those costs did not include operating the shelter, or site improvements that may be needed before it is operational, staff said. There is no selected location for the emergency shelter at this time.

The city then contacted the Salvation Army, as well as Inner City Action, Inc., which operates a temporary shelter in Stockton.

Founded by Pastors Frank and Kim Saldana, Inner City Action provides mobile food services, job skills training and basic education to the county’s homeless individuals. The organization also provides human trafficking education and bible studies, among other services, to all county residents.

Staff said annual costs to Inner City Action will be $685,174, and $213,525 to the Salvation Army.

The emergency shelter will provide services similar to what the access center offers, staff said, with the Salvation Army providing three meals a day to each individual for the duration of their stay.

The shelter will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the contract between Inner City Action and the city.

Inner City Action will handle all intake and registration operations onsite, as well as provide security and overnight supervision.

According to the contract, Inner City Action will be responsible for the upkeep of the shelter, as well as provide referrals for individuals seeking permanent housing, metal health services, medical services, job placement and other social service matters.

Funding for the shelter will be from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation grant awarded to the city last April, staff said.

Costs for temporary infrastructure or site improvements will be covered by the San Joaquin County Capital Outlay Grant that was specifically designated for temporary shelter operations, staff said.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 215 W. Elm St. It will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.