the Don Cesar Hotel in St. Pete Beach Florida"Don Cesar Hotel - Passe-A-Grille" by psyberartist is marked with CC BY 2.0. Everyone loves a good luxury hotel. But what if you can couple that five-star experience with a potential ghost encounter? Sign us all up, right? I've been doing my research looking for swanky haunted hotels around Florida, and the first to pop up was the Don Cesar. And it was featured on multiple other pages, too, even hitting Trip101.com's #1 spot on their "Top 10 Haunted Places in Florida" list.

SAINT PETE BEACH, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO