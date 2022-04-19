Here’s how San Diegans can safely get rid of tax documents this week

SAN DIEGO – Now that the deadline to file taxes has officially come and passed, the City of San Diego has announced that it will hold its annual recycling event for residents looking to properly and safely dispose of sensitive documents.

According to officials, the event will kick off Wednesday, April 20, and will run through Tuesday, April 26, at the Miramar Recycling Center. The event is free to San Diegans, however, participants are limited to one banker’s box per person.

Tax documents will be accepted at the recycling center between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and the center will be closed on Sunday.

Officials say that all files collected will be shredded for privacy reasons before being recycled.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.