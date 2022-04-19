ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Cudi Clarifies He’s ‘Not Cool’ With Kanye West Despite Appearing On Collab With Ex-Friend

By James Crowley
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kid Cudi shut down speculation that he and Kanye West are friends again, after he was listed as one of the guest artists on Pusha T’s upcoming album It’s Almost Dry. Cudi, 38, tweeted to let his fans know that he and Kanye, 44, are not on good terms on Tuesday April 19. The rappers had a public falling out back in February after Yeezy called out the Man on the Moon rapper for his friendship with Pete Davidson.

Pusha announced that the new record, which drops on Friday April 22, would feature a new song called “Rock n Roll” that features both Kanye and Cudi, via Instagram. Cudi tweeted that he’d recorded his part for the song long before he and Kanye had their falling out, and confirmed that they’re still not friends. “So I know some of you heard about the song I got [with] Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool [with] Kanye. I am not cool [with] that man,” he wrote. “He’s not my friend.”

Even though Cudi may not associate with the Donda rapper any longer, he did say that he was still tight with Pusha. That being said, you shouldn’t hold your breath for Kids See Ghosts 2. “I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy,” he wrote. “This is the last song [you] will hear me on [with] Kanye.”

Kanye and Cudi had had a history of working together, with their most notable project, the collaborative Kids See Ghosts album was their biggest piece together to date. Despite having a history together, Kanye went after the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper in February 2022, because he was friends with Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. “Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Too bad I don’t wanna be on [your] album [you] f**kin dinosaur,” Cudi commented. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about [your] albums since I met [you].”

