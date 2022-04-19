ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Scribner Admits ‘Black-ish’ Ending ‘Hit Us Hard’: The Series Finale Is ‘So Emotional’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
Image Credit: ©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collectio

Since 2014, fans have watched the Johnson family through all the ups and the downs on black-ish. The Johnson kids have grown up before our very eyes, going from young kids to adults. The series finale of the beloved ABC comedy series airs on April 19. Marcus Scribner spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about reading the final episode for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgpFG_0fDqJMuo00
Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown on ‘black-ish.’ (ABC)

“It was so emotional. I saw Miles [Brown] start to cry and when he cracked I started crying,” Marcus told HollywoodLife at the black-ish PaleyFest event at the Dolby Theatre. “The waterworks were everywhere but so much work was put in it all and the show. Knowing that it was ending really hit us hard in the heart but very happy with the results.”

When Miles started playing Jack on the show, he was just 9 years old. He’s grown up on the show and has bonded with his black-ish family for life.

“This was really my childhood, to be honest, when I was 9 to 17. I think just looking back on all the memories and the things I have learned and applying that to all the new things in the future is the biggest thing to take away,” Miles said. “I really am looking at all the positive things and applying it to new stuff. I think with all the kids on the cast around our age really started — Yara [Shahidi] and Marcus were a little older — but with Marsai [Martin] we were the only kids, and we would do school together. We really all bonded. We would be filming on set and then by the time we did school, it would be us two doing school. Having that connection, Marsai is my twin. We have been to so many places. I have lifetime relationships with everyone.”

Junior’s story isn’t quite over yet. Marcus will be joining grown-ish full-time in season 5, alongside his onscreen sister Yara, who has played Zoey in the spinoff since it launched in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZWdH_0fDqJMuo00
Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, and Miles Brown on ‘black-ish.’ (ABC)

“I still have a lot of Junior in me, but it will be cool to dive into more and bring that all out again. So, as I go to grown-ish, I am continuing to evolve. I am very excited to see what happens,” Marcus revealed to HollywoodLife.

