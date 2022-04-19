ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 485BXT IndexIQ Active ETF Trust

 1 day ago

FORM N-1A REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 ¨. REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940 ¨. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) 51 Madison Avenue. New York, NY 10010. (Address of Principal Executive Office) Registrant’s Telephone Number, including Area Code: (888)...

4 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
BlackRock, Fidelity and others to invest $400M in USDC stablecoin issuer Circle

Investors in the round include BlackRock, Fidelity Management and Research, Marshall Wace and Fin Capital. In 2018, The Centre Consortium issued its USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. dollar on a 1:1 basis. This means every USDC is backed by $1 in reserves. The Centre has two founding members: Circle and the cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase.
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Investing in Transportation ETFs

The economy would get nowhere without transportation stocks. The business of getting people and goods from point A to point B is massive. Companies in the transportation industry run trains, trucks, planes, and ships, operate warehouses, and help manufacturers move goods. Globally, transportation is a $6 trillion industry. There are so many different companies doing so many different things that an investor could fill out an entire portfolio gaining exposure to every corner of the transportation world.
Gladstone Investment: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.075 per share. On Thursday, Gladstone Investment will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.075 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Nasdaq profit tops estimates on robust demand for investment products

April 20 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) topped Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by robust demand for its investment-related products that offset a lull in initial public offerings. The stock exchange operator has looked to increasingly diversify its offerings and reposition itself as a leading financial...
Rite Aid's stock rockets after the New York Post reported it rejected a buyout bid at a hefty premium

Shares of Rite Aid Corp. RAD, +12.32% rocketed as much as 38.5% intraday before paring gains to be up 18.7% in very active afternoon trading Wednesday, after the New York Post reported that the drugstore chain rejected earlier this month a buyout bid that valued the company at more than $800 million. Trading volume swelled to about 16 million share, compared with the full-day average of about 4.3 million shares. On March 30, private-equity firm Spear Point Capital Management said it would pay $14.60 for each Rite Aid shares outstanding, the New York Post reported, citing Spear Point co-Founder Ron Bienvenu. That represents a 56.0% premium to the March 30 closing price of $9.36, and a 97.3% premium to Tuesday's closing price of $7.40. After Rite Aid followed by rejecting the bid, Spear Point's Bienvenu told the NYP that the firm is considering a hostile tender offer directly to shareholders. The company's market capitalization is currently about $489.8 million. Rite Aid's stock had closed at a 2 1/2-year low of $6.99 on April 7, which was a week before the company reported a wider-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter loss. The stock has tumbled 40.2% year to date, while the S&P 500.
Insiders Buy More Than $210M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
