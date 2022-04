The Collier at Naples, an assisted living facility, held an event to honor veterans Tuesday at the ‘Wall of Valor’ ceremony.

During the ceremony, 12 of the residents' photos were framed and placed on the wall.

Sargent Sawyer along with his deputies and other programs joined the ceremony to honor the veterans.

Fox 4

Fox 4

Fox 4

The Collier at Naples

The Collier at Naples

The Collier at Naples