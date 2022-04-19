ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Council approves formal partnership between Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Public Schools

By Julia Felton
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a measure to create a formal partnership between the city and Pittsburgh Public Schools. The legislation, sponsored by Councilman Ricky Burgess, aims to bring the city and school...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership reports increasing activity in the golden triangle

PITTSBURGH — Whatever the state of the Covid-19 pandemic, Downtown Pittsburgh is coming back. That’s according to the Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership, which has been employing various data collection strategies during the pandemic to chart the relative health of the central business district that has been laid low by Covid-19, which resulted in companies of all kinds instituting remote work arrangements.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #9

Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s 14,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
EDUCATION
Comments / 0

