ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota oil production remains flat in February

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qqo45_0fDqIVik00

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Department of Mineral Resources says the state’s oil production remained flat in February.

The agency says the state produced an average of 1.08 million barrels of oil daily in February, up about 580 barrels than in January. The February tally is the latest figure available.

There were 38 drill rigs operating in North Dakota on Tuesday, up four from the February average.

North Dakota sweet crude was fetching about $110 a barrel on Tuesday, up $34 a barrel from the February average.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Cities with the worst commutes in North Dakota

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Industry
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
Joe Mertens

Five of the best restaurants in North Dakota

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of North Dakota or are planning on visiting, be sure to put the following restaurants on your must-visit list.
SuperTalk 1270

Answer These North Dakota Questions From Jeopardy!

Next to Wheel of Fortune is there a more beloved-by-all TV show than Jeopardy!? I'd say nope. Next to South Dakota, is there a more beloved-by-all US state? Yes, geographically North Dakota is right next to South Dakota and is clearly more beloved by all. Now, time to answer actual...
TV SHOWS
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. – A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping. Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota Friday night. Law enforcement was able to use cell phone...
EDGELEY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are canceling and rescheduling events planned due to the blizzard. This list is a rapidly growing and changing one, so check back often for the latest information. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 15: School closings: Follow this link Bismarck Public Schools remain closed for in-person […]
BISMARCK, ND
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KX News

Minot police release more information in death investigation

4/18/22, 6:55 p.m. According to police, the woman has been identified as Barbara Campbell. Authorities believe she laid down voluntarily in the snow sometime during the night of Wednesday, April 13 or in the morning of Thursday, April 14. Campbell was dealing with mental health challenges. 4/14/22, 1:29 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was found dead […]
MINOT, ND
99.9 KEKB

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
KX News

Minot State Bubble damaged during blizzard

The Minot State University Bubble that covered 86,000 square feet of the football field is deflating because of the blizzard conditions. Director of Athletics Andy Carter says they haven’t been able to assess the damage yet since they can’t get there. He said crews tried to clear the snow from the perimeter but they couldn’t […]
MINOT, ND
98.3 The Snake

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
KX News

‘I broke down crying’: Neighbors rally to help with blizzard aftermath

The community has been rallying together through the blizzard across the state. KX News talked to a resident who is extremely thankful for her neighbor’s help with the aftermath of the storm. Michelina Putnam and her 73-year-old husband were born and raised in North Dakota. They’ve been through many winters and blizzards. But Putnam says […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy