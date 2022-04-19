ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Social ranking

By Katherine Whalley
Cover picture for the articleWhen competing for resources, social animals often tailor their behaviour...

MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical study of skill assessment based on time sequential measurement changes

Endoscopic sinus surgery is a common procedure for chronic sinusitis; however, complications have been reported in some cases. Improving surgical outcomes requires an improvement in a surgeon's skills. In this study, we used surgical workflow analysis to automatically extract "errors," indicating whether there was a large difference in the comparative evaluation of procedures performed by experts and residents. First, we quantified surgical features using surgical log data, which contained surgical instrument information (e.g., tip position) and time stamp. Second, we created a surgical process model (SPM), which represents the temporal transition of the surgical features. Finally, we identified technical issues by creating an expert standard SPM and comparing it to the novice SPM. We verified the performance of our methods by using the clinical data of 39 patients. In total, 303 portions were detected as an error, and they were classified into six categories. Three risky operations were overlooked, and there were 11 overdetected errors. We noted that most errors detected by our method involved dangers. The implementation of our methods of automatic improvement points detection may be advantageous. Our methods may help reduce the time for reviewing and improving the surgical technique efficiently.
HEALTH
Nature.com

NEDD9 links anaplastic thyroid cancer stemness to chromosomal instability through integrated centrosome asymmetry and DNA sensing regulation

Stemness and chromosomal instability (CIN) are two common contributors to intratumor heterogeneity and therapy relapse in advanced cancer, but their interplays are poorly defined. Here, in anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), we show that ALDH+ stem-like cancer cells possess increased CIN-tolerance owing to transcriptional upregulation of the scaffolding protein NEDD9. Thyroid patient tissues and transcriptomic data reveals NEDD9/ALDH1A3 to be co-expressed and co-upregulated in ATC. Compared to bulk ALDHâˆ’ cells, ALDH+ cells were highly efficient at propagating CIN due to their intrinsic tolerance of both centrosome amplification and micronuclei. ALDH+ cells mitigated the fitness-impairing effects of centrosome amplification by partially inactivating supernumerary centrosomes. Meanwhile, ALDH+ cells also mitigated cell death caused by micronuclei-mediated type 1 interferon secretion by suppressing the expression of the DNA-sensor protein STING. Both mechanisms of CIN-tolerance were lost upon RNAi-mediated NEDD9 silencing. Both in vitro and in vivo, NEDD9-depletion attenuated stemness, CIN, cell/tumor growth, while enhancing paclitaxel effectiveness. Collectively, these findings reveal that ATC progression can involve an ALDH1A3/NEDD9-regulated program linking their stemness to CIN-tolerance that could be leveraged for ATC treatment.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Animals#Behaviours#Mice
Nature.com

Attitudes to animal use of named species for different purposes: effects of speciesism, individualising morality, likeability and demographic factors

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 138 (2022) Cite this article. Attitudes to animals and their use are becoming increasingly important for the success of conservation and environmental initiatives. Beliefs about animals, their perceived emotional appeal, as well as individuals' moral capacities are all likely drivers of attitudes to animal use. In the present study, 320 participants completed an online survey containing the animal purpose questionnaire (APQ), the likeability and the speciesism scales, along with subscales of the moral foundations questionnaire and some demographic items. The results suggest that participants were least agreeable towards the use of pet species, but more neutral towards the use of profit and pest species. Individuals with a stronger liking for animals, greater individualising moral values and fewer speciesist attitudes were more likely to challenge animal use. In addition, individuals who identified as young female and non-meat-eating displayed heightened concern about animal use. Individualising morality and speciesism, along with personal factors such as eating orientation were significant predictors of attitudes to animal use as measured by the APQ. Speciesism was the strongest individual predictor of APQ totals, accounting for the highest proportion of the variance in the hierarchical regression. Overall the findings suggest that human versus non-human animal and pet versus non-pet are the key speciesism prejudices at work. Moreover, a general measure of human respect for the rights of other humans also predicted respect for the rights of animals. Thus the findings also suggest some similarity in the psychological mechanisms underpinning human"“human and human"“animal relations.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Efficacies of FAEV and EMA/CO regimens as primary treatment for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia

Guidelines recommend etoposide, methotrexate, actinomycin D (EMA)/cyclophosphamide, vincristine (CO) as first-line treatment for high-risk gestational trophoblastic neoplasia (GTN). However, the floxuridine, actinomycin D, etoposide and vincristine (FAEV) regimen is commonly used to treat these patients in China. We conducted a randomised controlled trial to compare the efficacies and toxicities of FAEV and EMA/CO.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Novel pyroptosis-independent functions of gasdermins

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 127 (2022) Cite this article. Recently, Rana et al. and Zhang et al. published two studies illustrating the important regulatory roles of gasdermin B (GSDMB) and -D (GSDMD) in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and intestinal immune homeostasis maintenance, respectively.1,2 Their findings collectively indicate that the gasdermins (GSDMs) can play a crucial role in restoring epithelial barrier function and shaping gut mucosal homeostasis. Moreover, neither of the functions of GSDMs revealed by these two studies are related to pyroptosis, which may provide new insights into the non-pyroptosis-dependent functions of GSDM proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Silicon mitigates nutritional stress of nitrogen, phosphorus, and calcium deficiency in two forages plants

Gelza Carliane Marques TeixeiraÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8062-482X2,. Forages are one of the most cultivated crops in the world. However, nutritional deficiency is common, specifically in N, P, and Ca in many forage-growing regions. Silicon (Si) can attenuate the stress caused by nutritional deficiency, but studies on Si supply's effects on forage plants are still scarce. This research was carried out to evaluate whether the Si supply can mitigate the effects of N, P, and Ca deficiencies of two forages and the physiological and nutritional mechanisms involved. Two experiments were carried out with two forage species (Urochloa brizantha cv. Marandu and Megathyrsus maximum cv. Massai). We used nutrient solution under balanced nutrition conditions and nutritional stress due to the lack of N, P, and Ca combined with the âˆ’Si and +Si. The deficiencies of N, P, and Ca in both forages' cultivation caused damage to physiological and nutritional variables, decreasing the plant dry matter. However, in both forage species, the Si addition to the nutrient solution decreased the extravasation of cellular electrolytes and increased the content of phenolic compounds, the green colour index, the quantum efficiency of photosystem II, the efficiencies of use of N, P and Ca and the production of shoot dry matter. The beneficial effects of Si were evidenced in stressed and non-stressed plants. The research emphasised the advantage of using Si to grow U. brizantha and M. maximum under N, P, and Ca deficiency, contributing to their sustainable cultivation.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Influence of hand-arm self-avatar motion delay on the directional perception induced by an illusory sensation of being twisted

Sensory information from movements of body parts can alter their position when exposed to external physical stimuli. Visual information monitors the position and movement of body parts from an exterior perspective, whereas somatosensory information monitors them from an internal viewpoint. However, how such sensory data are integrated is unclear. In this study, a virtual reality (VR) system was used to evaluate the influence of the temporal difference between visual and somatosensory information from hand movements on the directional perception of a torque while modifying the visual appearance (human hand vs. non-human object) and visuohaptic congruency (congruent vs. incongruent) of self-avatars. Visual information was provided by the movement of the self-avatars in a VR environment, while somatosensory information was provided by vibrations with asymmetrical amplitudes that gave the participants the sensation of being continuously pushed or pulled without actually moving any body part. Delaying the movement of the avatar by 50 ms resulted in the sensitivity of the force direction perception to be lower with human hands than with non-human avatars, whereas a delay of 200 ms resulted in a higher sensitivity. This study can contribute to applications requiring multisensory integration in a VR environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Fixation-related saccadic inhibition in free viewing in response to stimulus saliency

Microsaccades that occur during fixation were studied extensively in response to transient stimuli, showing a typical inhibition (Oculomotor Inhibition, OMI), and a later release with a latency that depends on stimulus saliency, attention, and expectations. Here, we investigated the hypothesis that in free viewing every saccade provides a new transient stimulation that should result in a stimulus-dependent OMI like a flashed presentation during fixation. Participants (N"‰="‰16) freely inspected static displays of randomly oriented Gabor texture images, with varied contrast and spatial frequency (SF) for periods of 10Â s each. Eye tracking recordings were divided into epochs triggered by saccade landing (>"‰1 dva), and microsaccade latency relative to fixation onset was computed (msRT). We found that the msRT in free viewing was shorter for more salient stimuli (higher contrast or lower SF), as previously found for flashed stimuli. It increased with saccade size and decreased across successive saccades, but only for higher contrast, suggesting contrast-dependent repetition enhancement in free viewing. Our results indicate that visual stimulus-dependent inhibition of microsaccades also applies to free viewing. These findings are in agreement with the similarity found between event-related and fixation-related potentials and open the way for studies combining both approaches to study natural vision.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An insight into tetracycline photocatalytic degradation by MOFs using the artificial intelligence technique

Tetracyclines (TCs) have been extensively used for humans and animal diseases treatment and livestock growth promotion. The consumption of such antibiotics has been ever-growing nowadays due to various bacterial infections and other pathologic conditions, resulting in more discharge into the aquatic environments. This brings threats to ecosystems and human bodies. Up to now, several attempts have been made to reduce TC amounts in the wastewater, among which photocatalysis, an advanced oxidation process, is known as an eco-friendly and efficient technology. In this regard, metal organic frameworks (MOFs) have been known as the promising materials as photocatalysts. Thus, studying TC photocatalytic degradation by MOFs would help scientists and engineers optimize the process in terms of effective parameters. Nevertheless, the costly and time-consuming experimental methods, having instrumental errors, encouraged the authors to use the computational method for a more comprehensive assessment. In doing so, a wide-ranging databank including 374 experimental data points was gathered from the literature. A powerful machine learning method of Gaussian process regression (GPR) model with four kernel functions was proposed to estimate the TC degradation in terms of MOFs features (surface area and pore volume) and operational parameters (illumination time, catalyst dosage, TC concentration, pH). The GPR models performed quite well, among which GPR-Matern model shows the most accurate performance with R2, MRE, MSE, RMSE, and STD of 0.981, 12.29, 18.03, 4.25, and 3.33, respectively. In addition, an analysis of sensitivity was carried out to assess the effect of the inputs on the TC photodegradation by MOFs. It revealed that the illumination time and the surface area play a significant role in the decomposition activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autonomous quantum error correction in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator

Autonomous quantum error correction has gained considerable attention to avoid complicated measurements and feedback. Despite its simplicity compared with the conventional measurement-based quantum error correction, it is still a far from practical technique because of significant hardware overhead. We propose an autonomous quantum error correction scheme for a rotational symmetric bosonic code in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator. Our scheme is the simplest possible error correction scheme that can surpass the break-even point-it requires only a single continuous microwave tone. We also introduce an unconditional reset scheme that requires one more continuous microwave tone in addition to that for the error correction. The key properties underlying this simplicity are protected quasienergy states of a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator and the degeneracy in its quasienergy level structure. These properties eliminate the need for state-by-state correction in the Fock basis. Our schemes greatly reduce the complexity of autonomous quantum error correction and thus may accelerate the use of the bosonic code for practical quantum computation.
COMPUTERS

