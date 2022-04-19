ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The US Is Trying to Seize a 350-Foot Superyacht in Fiji Amid Possible Links to a Russian Oligarch

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAqx0_0fDqHPOB00

Click here to read the full article.

After a slow start, officials are finally moving on a Russian oligarch’s superyacht docked in Fiji .

Authorities believe the 350-footer in question, which goes by the name of Amadea , belongs to sanctioned Russian billionaire and politician Suleiman Kerimov. The yacht arrived in the Pacific island nation last week, but the nation’s officials did not immediately take steps to seize it. At the time, Fiji’s Health Minister said simply, “We don’t do Russians.”

As of this week, though, Fiji is working with the US to seize the multimillion-dollar Lürssen vessel. Fiji’s director of public prosecutions Christopher Pryde filed an application to the nation’s High Court on Tuesday to prevent Amadea from leaving Fiji until the US has the appropriate paperwork, as reported by Reuters .

The application requested “ Amadea be restrained from leaving Fijian waters until the finalization of an application to register a warrant to seize the property and that a US warrant to seize the Amadea be registered.”

The court has not heard the application, but a superyacht agent in Fiji previously told Reuters that Amadea ’s lawyers were contesting that Kerimov was the owner. Records viewed by Reuters show the yacht is registered to a company in the Cayman Islands.

“The legal ownership of the vessel remains subject to investigation,” a spokeswoman from Fiji’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions told the publication.

Kerimov, who has close ties to Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the US in 2014 and 2018 in response to Russia ’s involvement in Syria and Ukraine. The 56-year-old was sanctioned again this year by the US, UK and EU in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We continue to ratchet up the pressure on Putin’s oligarchs and we are working with allies and partners to go after corrupt gains from some of the individuals closest to Putin, no matter where they are held around the world,” the US embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The US has already seized a $90 million superyacht owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. The country is not alone in its efforts, either. Italy , France , Finland , Germany , the Netherlands and the UK have also confiscated luxury vessels with connections to Russia’s wealthiest individuals in recent weeks.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Russian Crew Aboard a $700 Million Superyacht Possibly Linked to Vladimir Putin Have Abandoned Ship

Click here to read the full article. In the wake of widespread sanctions against Russia and the subsequent seizing of oligarchs’ assets, Russian crew members aboard a $700 million superyacht potentially linked to President Vladimir V. Putin have quit their jobs amid scrutiny of the luxurious 459-footer. The mysterious vessel in question, which goes by the name of Scheherazade, has sparked a wave of controversy over the past two weeks while dry docked in the port of Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany as officials struggle to identify the official owner. The Russian crew members, however, had been fixtures in the small...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jackson Pollock
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#European Union#Health#Russians#High Court#Reuters#Fijian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
Robb Report

Robb Report

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy